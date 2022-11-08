Buchanan eyes U.S. Ways and Means chairmanship after decisive election victory

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan's reveled in a red wave that swept across Florida with fellow Republican candidates and supporters at a Lakewood Ranch victory party on Tuesday night.

Buchanan won his re-election bid for the District 16 congressional seat with a massive 62% of votes district-wide over Democratic opponent Jan Schneider, who garnered 37.8% of votes.

As election results trickle in to see if Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Buchanan now has a chance to become the next chairman of the powerful Committee on Ways and Means.

"I am just so thankful for the support of my constituents," Buchanan told the Herald-Tribune.

He celebrated victory along with many other notable political figures, including newly elected Manatee County Commissioner Amanda Ballard , who were jubilant about Republican success locally and across the state.

The district encompasses all of Manatee County and southern portions of Hillsborough. It previously included northern parts of Sarasota County until redistricting changed the district's boundaries last year.

Buchanan has represented the district since 2013, but Tuesday's re-election uniquely puts the longtime congressman one step closer to earning the chairmanship role on the Committee on Ways and Means.

The committee's jurisdiction includes tax policy, trade, welfare, Social Security, and Medicare. If Republicans win the House majority, the congressman is one of several leading candidates. The chairman is formally selected by the House Steering Committee of the majority party after the election cycle, likely soon after the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

Not all congressional races had been decided as of Wednesday morning.

"I'm humbled. As a blue-collar kid, it's the American Dream," Buchanan said. "There has never been a Republican chairman from Florida or the South."

"I think I can really help focus our country on economic issues like tax and trade," he said. "We have a big port in Manatee County, we have 14 ports in the state, and one in five jobs is trade related. Also, trying to hold taxes down for individuals and small businesses is really my passion."

Buchanan ran on a platform that focused on cutting federal spending and recently filed legislation to permanently extend tax cuts passed during former President Donald Trump's administration.

"Most of the businesses in the region, 90% of them, are small businesses," he said. "They're the job creators. The better they do, the better opportunities there is for good pay and better working environments for people that live in the area. They are my constituents, and that's important."

The congressman has criticized President Joe Biden and members of the Democratic Party for implementing policies that increase the federal debt, such as student loan forgiveness.

Biden and other Democrats have criticized Buchanan for his stance on student loan forgiveness after accepting $2.3 million in PPP loan forgiveness during COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

Buchanan also represents conservative values on social issues, including a pro-life stance on women's reproductive rights. He also supports strict illegal immigration policies such as those implemented under Trump's administration.

"I have traveled to California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Michigan to help other candidates around the country," Buchanan said. "A lot of people are concerned about where the country is going. People are very concerned about their safety and their financial well-being, they want to change direction."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Buchanan eyes U.S. Ways and Means chairmanship after decisive election victory