Sarasota County, FL

Republican Fiona McFarland wins Florida House District 73 in Sarasota County

By Derek Gilliam
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

Republican Fiona McFarland won the election to represent the coastal area of Sarasota County, and her Democratic opponent conceded the race Tuesday night.

Early results, which only included early voters' ballots and some mail-in ballots, had put Democrat Derek Reich ahead by a small margin in the race to represent State House District 73, but with the first update that included Election Day votes, McFarland took the lead in the race with 55.5% of the vote.

With 51 of 57 precincts reporting, Reich felt the gap was too wide to make up, conceding the race in a phone call.

"We didn't get the result we hoped for, but I'm proud of the campaign we ran," he said.

Election Results: See live election results in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Election News: See the latest coverage of today's election in Sarasota-Manatee

The redrawn House District 73 — on paper at least — was considered one of the more competitive districts in Southwest Florida, according to MCI Maps, a website run by a Democratic consultant.

In 2020, the redrawn district would have voted 49.7% for former President Donald Trump, compared to 49.1% for President Joe Biden, according to MCI analysis.

Reich, a Sarasota High School teacher who grew up in south Sarasota County, focused his campaign on education issues and abortion in a district that has a higher concentration of Democratic-leaning voters than most other state House seats in Southwest Florida.

Yet, McFarland won her district by a higher percentage than she did in 2020.

The final unofficial results had McFarland with 56.3% of the vote and Reich with 43.7%.

McFarland joked on Tuesday night that it was good luck that pulled that off, but later said she believes she won by a wider margin because she kept an open door for all her constituents, the conservative message resonated with large swaths of Florida voters this election and her volunteers and staff ran a good campaign.

"We had a great trifecta," she said.

Already, McFarland said she's considering the bills she'll sponsor in the next legislative session.

"I'm already working on a list of potential bills," she said.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Republican Fiona McFarland wins Florida House District 73 in Sarasota County

