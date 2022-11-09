ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Is mail delivered on Election Day?

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, Orri Benatar
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6Jtu_0j3hYjHU00

( WCMH ) – Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, and some may be wondering whether or not the mail is running.

The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The holidays USPS observes include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

How to vote in Tuesday’s general election

In addition, UPS remains open as well as FedEx . Amazon does not recognize Election Day as one of seven paid holidays.

If you are voting by mail, keep in mind that the US Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week prior to your state’s deadline, and some states may recommend allowing even more time.

States also vary when it comes to whether or not the ballot must reach election offices or be postmarked by a specified deadline. If you still haven’t mailed your ballot as of Election Day, you should check your local election guidance to find a designate drop off place, such as a drop box or a polling center.

For the latest election news and results, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Election results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Election Day is here! The polls for the 2022 Pennsylvania General Election close at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Ballots — in-person, mail-in, or absentee — must be either cast at polling places (in-person) or delivered (mail-in and absentee) to the Erie County Elections Office by 8 p.m. View the current election results below […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie voters show conflicting feelings on Election Day

The polls are still open in Erie and one voting precinct said they are continuing to see a high volume of people cast their ballots. Still, some people voting had conflicting feelings about participating in the general election. Poll workers at Erie High School said they continued to see an influx of voters coming to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
KFI AM 640

Election Day: Dogs Hit the Polls

As polls around the United States close and votes are counted, we are all anxiously awaiting election results. To take the edge off, take a look at these adorable dogs who went to cast ballots with their owners. Hopefully they were old enough to vote -- at least 18 in human years!
YourErie

Kelly heading to Washington for 7th term

Let’s shift gears to a more local race that isn’t being run statewide, but could certainly have big implications. In this race, 6th term incumbent Congressman Republican Mike Kelly is being challenged by local businessman and attorney, Dan Pastore, on the Democratic side. With 17% of the votes in, Kelly looks to be heading to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms

Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
YourErie

Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas

The grandson charged in the brutal 1988 murder of Helen Vogt, 77, is in the Erie County Prison, after being brought back to Erie from Texas on Wednesday. Jeremy Brock, 55, left the Erie Police Station after his arraignment Wednesday in front of District Judge Paul Bizzarro. Brock is being charged with criminal homicide, first […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crews fighting ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews are fighting what is described as a “major forest fire” along Winslow Hill in Benezette. Details are extremely limited but Elk County Dispatch told WTAJ they have all crews from Elk County along with crews from Clearfield, McKean, Clinton, Cameron, and Jefferson counties assisting.
ELK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Election office sees no problem with new ballot-counting technology

The Erie County Election’s office at the courthouse is taking full advantage of its technology and informed us they have had no technical errors thus far in the ballot counting process. The county recently acquired ballot extractors from a state election integrity grant that drastically sped up the process of sorting through ballots from their […]
YourErie

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State. Fox and NBC News called the race. Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held on to win and keep the governorship in Democratic control. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy