ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg: ‘Colorado is in the red zone’ with head coach search

After about one month of very little news regarding Colorado football’s head coach search, ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg tweeted on Monday night that the Buffs are “in the red zone.”

Comparatievly, Rittenberg said that Arizona State, which fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 18, is significantly farther behind — good news for Buffs fans. He did add, though, that with most hires coming in late November or early December, this doesn’t mean Colorado and ASU’s hires will be announcemed that far apart.

CU president Todd Saliman also revealed on Saturday that both athletic director Rick George and chancellor Phil DiStefano have found several “excellent” candidates during their travels.

