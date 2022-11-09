ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Emerald Media

Oregon women’s basketball takes down Seattle University

Oregon women’s basketball (2-0) easily defeated Seattle University (0-2) 90-47 in Saturday’s game, having no problem with an earlier game time. Notable performances came from five players who put up triple digits in points. Freshman Jennah Isai came into the game off the bench and made an immediate...
SEATTLE, WA
Emerald Media

Oregon men's basketball suffers 69-56 loss to UC Irvine

EUGENE – The No. 21 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team’s shooting woes continued in their matchup with the unranked University of California Irvine Anteaters Friday night. Oregon (1-1) fell to UCI (2-0) 69-56 in Matthew Knight Arena. This defeat is their worst at home against a non conference opponent since they fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 67-54 in 2011.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy