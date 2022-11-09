EUGENE – The No. 21 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team’s shooting woes continued in their matchup with the unranked University of California Irvine Anteaters Friday night. Oregon (1-1) fell to UCI (2-0) 69-56 in Matthew Knight Arena. This defeat is their worst at home against a non conference opponent since they fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 67-54 in 2011.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO