Oregon’s season and playoff hopes crumble with 37-34 loss to rival Washington
Bo Nix’s Hail Mary pass was left unanswered. As the ball hit the ground, No. 25 Washington’s (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) 37-34 victory was finalized, and No. 6 Oregon’s (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) playoff hopes were diminished. Before there was a tsunami of purple storming the field, there was...
Oregon women’s basketball takes down Seattle University
Oregon women’s basketball (2-0) easily defeated Seattle University (0-2) 90-47 in Saturday’s game, having no problem with an earlier game time. Notable performances came from five players who put up triple digits in points. Freshman Jennah Isai came into the game off the bench and made an immediate...
Oregon men's basketball suffers 69-56 loss to UC Irvine
EUGENE – The No. 21 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team’s shooting woes continued in their matchup with the unranked University of California Irvine Anteaters Friday night. Oregon (1-1) fell to UCI (2-0) 69-56 in Matthew Knight Arena. This defeat is their worst at home against a non conference opponent since they fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 67-54 in 2011.
