Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Timberline announces they will open two lifts for skiers and snowboarders Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The good news continues for skiers and snowboarders. Timberline has announced that they will be opening two lifts on Friday. Pucci and Bruno’s will be available, and the ski area will be open for use each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently, Timberline...
KATU.com
Durant Olive Mill races against the freeze for "best harvest ever"
Dayton, Ore. — Harvest and milling got underway this week at Oregon's only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill, in Dayton. Now, owner Paul Durant says it's a race against the freeze to get all the fruit off the leaves. Durant says he experimented by lighting bonfires to keep...
KATU.com
Farmington Gardens: Holiday Shoppe
If you love decorating for the holidays, Farmington Gardens has a fun new place for you to shop! Kerri Williamson met with Farmington Gardens buyer and designer Frank D'Aguanno to check out their all-new Holiday Shoppe. Farmington Gardens has locations in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Aloha. For more information, visit their...
KATU.com
Portland welcomes 75-foot-tall Pioneer Square Christmas tree ahead of festivities
PORTLAND, Ore. — It is officially the holiday season in Downtown Portland. Yesterday the annual 75-foot-tall Christmas tree was delivered to Pioneer Courthouse Square. This holiday tradition has been going on for 38 years now. The Douglas fir tree was lifted into place with the help of a giant...
KATU.com
Residential fire in Alberta Arts District sends firefighter plunging into basement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue fought a residential fire that had one firefighter plunge through the floor and into the basement. A call was made about a fire in the Concordia Neighborhood around 8:30 a.m., in the Alberta Arts District of Northeast Portland. Responding fire crews say...
KATU.com
Portland Fire & Rescue fights early morning electrical fire in North Tabor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue crews fought an early morning fire in the North Tabor neighborhood on Tuesday. The first crews arrived at the house shortly after 4 a.m. and said that light smoke was showing at the eaves and possibly the windows. This crew used the...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday evening. Police say at 6:50 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in...
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
KATU.com
Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing
Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
KATU.com
Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland City Commissioner contest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez was beating Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty on Tuesday night in unofficial election results. Gonzalez had 55% of the vote to Hardesty’s 45% in his effort to unseat her, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The contentious race is one of the most...
KATU.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon ahead of record jackpot drawing
While the sole jackpot-winning ticket in Monday's record Powerball drawing was sold in California, there is still a chance one lucky Oregonian landed a $1 million prize!. The Oregon Lottery said a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Salem on November 7. Another $1 million ticket was sold...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
KATU.com
Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase
It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
KATU.com
This year, Multnomah County's 'Point in Time Count' assesses COVID impact
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Wednesday released its “Point in Time Count” for 2022, detailing the area’s homelessness crisis. The report looks at the state of unsheltered homelessness in the county. This year it also assesses the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had. According to the...
KATU.com
Gonzalez to take Portland City Council Seat 3 after Commissioner Hardesty concedes
Rene Gonzalez is running claiming victory in Portland City Council Seat 3 after current Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty conceded the race. As of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Gonzalez had 54% of the vote and led by more than 18,800 votes. Gonzalez said Wednesday afternoon that Hardesty had called him to “congratulate...
KATU.com
Vancouver apartment fire Wednesday displaces three; fire remains under investigation
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Fire responded to the Fishers Mill Apartments Wednesday morning on the report of a structure fire. The first units arrived just after 7:40 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a bottom-floor apartment. Firefighters say they initially heard that someone could still be...
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
KATU.com
Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
KATU.com
Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
KATU.com
Vega Pederson leads Meieran in early returns in Multnomah County chair race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jessica Vega Pederson is leading Sharon Meieran in early unofficial election returns Tuesday night, 52% to 48%, in the race for Multnomah County chair. Vega Pederson and Meieran currently serve on the Multnomah County Commission and have since 2016. The chair of the county commission is...
Comments / 0