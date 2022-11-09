ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Durant Olive Mill races against the freeze for "best harvest ever"

Dayton, Ore. — Harvest and milling got underway this week at Oregon's only commercial olive mill, Durant Olive Mill, in Dayton. Now, owner Paul Durant says it's a race against the freeze to get all the fruit off the leaves. Durant says he experimented by lighting bonfires to keep...
DAYTON, OR
KATU.com

Farmington Gardens: Holiday Shoppe

If you love decorating for the holidays, Farmington Gardens has a fun new place for you to shop! Kerri Williamson met with Farmington Gardens buyer and designer Frank D'Aguanno to check out their all-new Holiday Shoppe. Farmington Gardens has locations in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Aloha. For more information, visit their...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday evening. Police say at 6:50 p.m., officers from North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Overnight outage leaves 9k+ PGE customers with no power, issue ongoing

Portland General Electric is still trying to restore power to over 9,000 customers following an outage that started last night. The outage first started at about 7:38 p.m. last night. The affected area is mainly concentrated in North Portland, in and around St. Johns. The cause of the outage has...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland City Commissioner contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez was beating Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty on Tuesday night in unofficial election results. Gonzalez had 55% of the vote to Hardesty’s 45% in his effort to unseat her, as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The contentious race is one of the most...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon ahead of record jackpot drawing

While the sole jackpot-winning ticket in Monday's record Powerball drawing was sold in California, there is still a chance one lucky Oregonian landed a $1 million prize!. The Oregon Lottery said a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Salem on November 7. Another $1 million ticket was sold...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro Dental Excellence: Liplase

It's non-invasive plumping for fuller lips without injectables. Dr. Geoffrey Skinner of Hillsboro Dental Excellence talked with Kara about the procedure. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence. This segment sponsored by Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
SALEM, OR

