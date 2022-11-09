Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
cbs4indy.com
Indy school program ‘City Connects’ having big impact on local students and families
INDIANAPOLIS – A new program designed to help eliminate barriers for students has had quite an impact on local families and students since its launch. Back in June, the city announced it would put $7.5 million toward a new in-school program called City Connects. The program aims to provide students with resources and eliminate any barriers they may face.
WISH-TV
Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
Current Publishing
New practice a ‘leap of faith’ for Carmel doctor
Dr. Holly Smith’s family medicine practice follows the circle of life. “I take care of newborns all the way up through the end of life,” Smith said. “I do a little bit of early pregnancy care, but I don’t do full obstetrics or anything like that anymore.”
WebMD
How a Wrong Diagnosis Masked a Young Woman's Cancer
Nov. 7, 2022 -- Two years ago, then 28-year-old Ashley Teague began losing weight. At the time, the Indianapolis, IN, native and mother of two was 6-foot-1 and weighed about 270 pounds. She chalked it up to her busy schedule. She had started a photography business and was travelling “all...
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
Missing Indianapolis mother, infant found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing Indianapolis mother and her child were found safe. IMPD Missing Persons detectives were looking for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son, 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr. Police said Savanna and Paris were dropped off in the 5800 block of Rockville Road, near Interstate 465...
cbs4indy.com
Dr. Bernard files emergency motion to block AG Rokita from accessing patient medical records
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard has filed a motion for preliminary injunction asking the court to block Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita from accessing her patient’s medical records, citing the “irreparable harm that could be done” to patients should their medical records be disclosed.
korncountry.com
Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness
Indianapolis is investing $7.8 million to create housing units to support people experiencing homelessness.
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Journal Review
Local woman pens first book
Julie Jones is the author of the paranormal historical novel, “The Plantation,” a ghostly tale of voodoo and mayhem set in a factual account of the American Civil War. Jones is a local resident, born in Crawfordsville and raised in the woods and waters of Yountsville. When she wasn’t attending school where she was a student of history and English-Lit, she was busy swimming, climbing and horseback riding. She was a spiritually minded girl who lost herself in nature and animals. She took great joy in music and began playing guitar in her first rock band at the age of 16 at the same time she began embracing the concept of natural healing. Books were her constant companion and she soon found herself writing countless songs, poems and short stories.
Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing
UPDATE: Police said the woman and her child were found and are safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, […]
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Greenwood, IN USA
I FOUND MY QUILTED HEART ON A BUSH OUTSIDE OF MY WORK OFFICE. I NOTICED IT YESTERDAY, HOWEVER, DECIDED TO PASS IT BY. I DECIDED THIS MORNING COMING BACK IN TO WORK TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT IT. IT SAID.. “I NEED A HOME”.. SO I WILL GIVE IT A LOVING ONE. WHAT A NICE WAY TO BRIGHTEN THE DAY OF A STRANGER. SOMETIMES THIS WORLD IS A DARK, AND GLOOMY PLACE. PLEASE KNOW YOU ADDED SOME SUNSHINE TO MINE 🙂
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic and a summer of social unrest swept through downtown Indianapolis, the core of Indiana’s capitol city is still recovering. Though the convention business has bounced back, Circle Center Mall is struggling, offices are empty as employees learned to work from home and restaurants and businesses shut their doors when customers quit coming in.
