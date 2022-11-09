Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City human relation efforts receives national recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
newscenter1.tv
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City
The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
newscenter1.tv
Photo Gallery: Republicans and Democrats gather in Rapid City to await election results
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Here is an inside look at the watch parties happening in Rapid City on Election night. The Republicans met at the Monument, whereas, the Democratic Party gathered at Thirsty’s Burgers & Beer in downtown Rapid City.
frcheraldstar.com
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr., 94, Fairburn, S.D., was called to his heavenly home November 3, 2022 from his ranch south of Fairburn. He was born to LeRoy (Senior) and Hazel (Smith) Gascoigne on January 27, 1928 in Huron, S.D. joining one sister, Viola. In January 1946, at the age...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
KEVN
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
frcheraldstar.com
VETERAN TOWN PROFILE: Vietnam Era Veteran Nurse Pat Dannheim, blazing trails and loving life
HOT SPRINGS – Pat Dannheim of Hot Springs spent years fighting to get into the Army and a lifetime thankful for her service. “I would talk to the recruiter two or three times a week arguing with him about why I should be able to go into the Army,” she laughed, “they finally gave up and told me I could choose between cook – I already knew how to cook, helicopter mechanic – I didn’t want to work on those, and nurse, that was what I chose; I wanted to be a nurse and now thanks to the Army I’ve been one my whole life.”
KELOLAND TV
Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
kotatv.com
Richard sentenced to life for murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
