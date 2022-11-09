ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta Herald

Election results: California Propositions 26, 27 on sports betting both failing

Competing measures to allow sports gambling in California looked like losing bets Tuesday after the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. A proposition that would allow online and mobile sports betting was failing by nearly a 3-to-1 margin in early returns and another measure that would allow sports wagering at Native American casinos and horse tracks was trailing by about 30 percentage points.
Election results: Voters saying no to Prop. 30, which sought to tax rich for electric cars

California Proposition 30 would impose a 1.75% personal income tax increase on the top-earning Californians — for the share of their income above $2 million — per year to fund a suite of climate programs. But returns showed voters defeating the measure. With 47.6% of precincts partially reporting, Prop. 30 was failing with 57% no votes to 43% yes votes.
