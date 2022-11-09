Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
2022 results: California voters reject sports betting, tax on rich; right to abortion affirmed
California voters have rejected ballot initiatives that would have allowed sports gambling in the Golden State, changed rules for staffing at kidney dialysis centers and taxed the wealthy to support climate change programs. But they approved propositions that increased funding for arts in public schools, enshrined abortion rights in the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Brian Dahle relishes underdog role entering California gubernatorial election on Tuesday
State Sen. Brian Dahle entered the governor's race late. But that didn't stop him from earning a right to take on Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom. Dahle, a Republican from Bieber in Lassen County, fended off a field of 25 challengers in the June primary to get to Tuesday's showdown with Newsom.
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: LaMalfa wins reelection over Steiner in 1st Congressional District race
Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa cruising to victory in the race for 1st Congressional District. LaMalfa will serve for a sixth two-year term after garnering almost 60% of votes over his Democratic opponent Max Steiner, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. The...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: California Propositions 26, 27 on sports betting both failing
Competing measures to allow sports gambling in California looked like losing bets Tuesday after the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. A proposition that would allow online and mobile sports betting was failing by nearly a 3-to-1 margin in early returns and another measure that would allow sports wagering at Native American casinos and horse tracks was trailing by about 30 percentage points.
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: California voters approve Prop. 28, providing funds for arts education
California voters approved Proposition 28 to provide more funding for arts and. music education in public schools. With 49% of precincts partially reporting Tuesday, Prop. 28 was passing 63% to 37%. The measure did not draw any organized opposition. Prop. 28 will annually allocate 1% of the required state and...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: Voters saying no to Prop. 30, which sought to tax rich for electric cars
California Proposition 30 would impose a 1.75% personal income tax increase on the top-earning Californians — for the share of their income above $2 million — per year to fund a suite of climate programs. But returns showed voters defeating the measure. With 47.6% of precincts partially reporting, Prop. 30 was failing with 57% no votes to 43% yes votes.
