ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bucks coming off first loss as Thunder seek revenge

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWDYh_0j3hWOIR00

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder a few days ago without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When the Bucks take on the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, they might be without another one of their primary pieces.

Jrue Holiday, who played a major role in the Bucks’ 108-94 home win over Oklahoma City on Saturday, is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle late in Milwaukee’s loss to Atlanta on Monday.

The loss was the Bucks’ first of the season.

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play Saturday, is listed as probable with left knee soreness.

Holiday had 10 points, 13 assists and six rebounds in Milwaukee’s win over the Thunder.

While Antetokounmpo and Holiday get plenty of attention, Jevon Carter has played a big role in Milwaukee’s hot start as well.

His defensive effort went a long way toward the Bucks holding Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a season-low 18 points.

“He just can be a pest and kind of bother people,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Gilgeous-Alexander has the ball a lot so to have somebody that kind of embraces having to guard all those screens and get into them, we’re fortunate to have Jevon be able to do that.”

The Thunder trailed by as many as 24 in the third quarter but cut it to 10 in the fourth before Brook Lopez and Holiday helped the Bucks put the game away for good.

“That’s what effort does,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “When you give effort, the game can turn your way and you can benefit from some chance and you can drum up some plays even in the face of adversity and I thought that’s what happened in the second half.

“We just need to apply that to all 48 (minutes).”

While Milwaukee is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season after a 9-0 start, the Thunder are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

Daigneault said he was embracing the challenge for a young team facing one of the NBA’s best.

“Playing against the best teams is a great opportunity because it’s the most accurate barometer of where you’re at,” Daigneault said. “Against that team, you have to work to score. They make you work. That’s why they’re a great defense.”

Heading into Wednesday’s games, the Bucks are the NBA’s top defense, with a 101.9 defensive rating — the number of points allowed per 100 possessions.

Budenholzer said the Thunder present plenty of offensive challenge.

“They score so much in the paint, they drive it so hard, they do a good job of kind of slipping screens and creating driving lanes and just driving it in general and spacing the court with five out,” Budenholzer said.

The Thunder are No. 7 at 108.8 in defensive rating, though during their three-game losing streak Oklahoma City has posted a 113.6, dropping on the list.

Wednesday’s game, the final meeting of the season between the teams, is the first of back-to-back home games for the Thunder. That marks their only two home games in an eight-game stretch.

For Milwaukee, it’s the second in a three-game road trip that began with Monday’s 117-98 loss in Atlanta.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Timberwolves bottom out as D'Angelo Russell doesn't check in

The Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped five of their last six games after a 129-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The struggles may have reached a low point in the second quarter when Minnesota had just four players on the court during a Suns' possession that ended in a 3 for Phoenix.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Nets officially name new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have officially named a new head coach, and the decision may represent a pivot from their original plan. On Wednesday, the Nets announced that they have removed the interim tag from head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 47-year-old will remain the team’s coach for the foreseeable future.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy