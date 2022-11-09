Read full article on original website
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11; snow chances to taper off
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today is looking like it will be the coldest day of the forecast period with a high of just 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A 50% chance of snow, a 7-degree start at daybreak and winds from the...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
Local groups benefit from 9/11 Grand Stair Challenge
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Pictured, in front is Hal Glanville (Evans Tenants Council), standing in middle from left, Jeff Alley (Challenge Dakota BOD), Barb Walter & Jacki Lockwood (Can Man), Terry Rutherford (Challenge Dakota BOD) and Linda Buresh (standing in for Mission 22). Back, from left, Karina Novotny (Challenge Dakota Youth Advisor), Lori and Scott Dahly (Celebrate Recovery) and Dusty Pence (Challenge Dakota BOD).
The Park: A new gathering spot in Rapid City
The Park is Rapid City’s newest restaurant and sports bar located in Baken Park. One of the establishment’s missions is to bring an upscale environment with a more reasonable pricing structure in both the restaurant and the bar. Here is what you can expect from The Park and...
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr., 94, Fairburn, S.D., was called to his heavenly home November 3, 2022 from his ranch south of Fairburn. He was born to LeRoy (Senior) and Hazel (Smith) Gascoigne on January 27, 1928 in Huron, S.D. joining one sister, Viola. In January 1946, at the age...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
The World Fossil Finder Museum in Hot Springs showcases amazing finds
Working as a chief investigator for the Smithsonian Institution, teaching paleontology in Florida and making legendary fossil finds. Frank is responsible for 30 new animals to science, including several named for him, like Sub-Antilocaptra garciae, an antelope ancestor. In 1983, Frank discovered the world’s richest, earliest Ice Age site in...
Liberty Center set to open in Box Elder, providing new workout space for community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is excited for the opening of the new Liberty Center in Box Elder. “There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM to help dedicate the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot facility,” said Keiz Larson, the chief executive officer for the YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
Gusty winds wreak havoc in Chadron
CHADRON - Chadron State College services were suspended and structures damaged as heavy winds impacted Chadron Monday. Chadron State College canceled classes because of the wind, which peaked at 75 mph was registered seven miles south of the Dawes County community. There were also reports of trees uprooted, sheds damaged, car ports collapsing, and the Chadron fire station roof damaged.
VETERAN TOWN PROFILE: Vietnam Era Veteran Nurse Pat Dannheim, blazing trails and loving life
HOT SPRINGS – Pat Dannheim of Hot Springs spent years fighting to get into the Army and a lifetime thankful for her service. “I would talk to the recruiter two or three times a week arguing with him about why I should be able to go into the Army,” she laughed, “they finally gave up and told me I could choose between cook – I already knew how to cook, helicopter mechanic – I didn’t want to work on those, and nurse, that was what I chose; I wanted to be a nurse and now thanks to the Army I’ve been one my whole life.”
Proceedings_City of Edgemont November 1, 2022
Call To Order – Roll Call: Mayor, Carla Schepler, called the regular meeting of the Edgemont Common Council to order at 7:00 P.M. on November 1, 2022, at Edgemont City Hall. Present were Council members, David Levey, Jarrell Rola, Carl Shaw, Dennis Tubb and Brent White. Pledge of Allegiance...
Rapid City human relation efforts receives national recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
