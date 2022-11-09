ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Amendment 3: Missouri recreational marijuana election results

By Joe Millitzer, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.

Missouri voters approved making recreational marijuana legal in the state for those 21 and older.

Missouri’s proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. Maryland’s proposal would also make changes in criminal law and create automatic expungements of past marijuana possession convictions.

Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The five states also currently have legal medical marijuana programs. That includes Arkansas, which in 2016 became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019, and more than 91,000 patients have cards to legally buy marijuana for medical conditions.

The legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in the five states, with the vast majority in Arkansas and Missouri. More than 85% of contributions in those two states have come from donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.

Comments / 228

Countrygirl4599
1d ago

Love when people only vote so they can smoke weed without realizing they are the ones paying for the expungement of records, horribly written bill for Missouri.

Reply(23)
32
Melissa Crisci
1d ago

everyone it's legal now so I hope the next move is marijuana lounges like Nevada.. sooo stoked and I don't even smoke but all my family does even my 83yr old grandma eats edibles yes thc ones

Reply(2)
14
mikhela tuesday
1d ago

I'm glad it's legal it has been used as a tool to do alot of unnecessary damage in communities. now we can treat seizures and depression in peace

Reply(3)
12
