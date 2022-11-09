Read full article on original website
Is Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Married? Details About His Love Life
Now that Election Day is upon us, many broadcast journalists and panelists will soon take over our screens and guide us through the vote tallies, one of which includes Bill Hemmer. The 57-year-old Fox News journalist, who currently serves as the co-anchor of America's Newsroom, will certainly express his opinion on the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?
Like many Fox News anchors and co-hosts, Jessica Tarlov has grown quite a fan base since she joined the network in 2017. Upon her entrance, Tarlov took on the role as a contributor and later began serving as a rotating co-host of The Five, a weekday evening show hosted full-time by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Jeanine Pirro.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House
Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference
First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Pelosi attack: Stefanik’s office scolds reporter who claimed she ‘makes political violence more likely’
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s team ripped a reporter who insisted the Republican lawmaker’s rhetoric “makes political violence more likely” after the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
Sean Hannity And Mark Levin Reach Peak Hypocrisy In Warning To Fox News Viewers
The Fox News pair sounded the alarm about the "the greatest system of governance ever created for man."
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Conor Kennedy says he fought on the northeastern front of the Ukraine war. Kennedy said he kept his real name private when fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. He said he had no prior military experience and was not a great shot, but was willing to die there. Conor Kennedy says...
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’
As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party for failing to make the “red wave” and urged it “to do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster,” while claiming the party needed to “turn back.” “We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst...
