Is Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Married? Details About His Love Life

Now that Election Day is upon us, many broadcast journalists and panelists will soon take over our screens and guide us through the vote tallies, one of which includes Bill Hemmer. The 57-year-old Fox News journalist, who currently serves as the co-anchor of America's Newsroom, will certainly express his opinion on the 2022 midterm elections.
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’

As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted.A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party for failing to make the “red wave” and urged it “to do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster,” while claiming the party needed to “turn back.” “We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst...
