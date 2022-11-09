ALLEN PARK -- The trash talk between Amon-Ra St. Brown and big brother Equanimeous St. Brown has already begun ahead of this week’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup. And it’s the second game between the St. Brown brothers at this level, with the elder coming to Ford Field while with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The younger St. Brown starred as the Lions beat the Packers in the season finale, catching eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown that day. Equanimeous St. Brown contributed two receptions on five looks for 22 yards. But things have changed this time around, and not just the jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown. The elder St. Brown brother has seen a more significant role with his new team, catching 11 of 25 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown, adding three rushes for 44 yards.

