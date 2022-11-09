ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

The playoff path Ohio State, Michigan football don’t want is becoming more possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions hope to deploy prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson inside more

ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.
The Grand Rapids Press

Amon-Ra St. Brown and brother already talking trash ahead of Lions-Bears game

ALLEN PARK -- The trash talk between Amon-Ra St. Brown and big brother Equanimeous St. Brown has already begun ahead of this week’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup. And it’s the second game between the St. Brown brothers at this level, with the elder coming to Ford Field while with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The younger St. Brown starred as the Lions beat the Packers in the season finale, catching eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown that day. Equanimeous St. Brown contributed two receptions on five looks for 22 yards. But things have changed this time around, and not just the jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown. The elder St. Brown brother has seen a more significant role with his new team, catching 11 of 25 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown, adding three rushes for 44 yards.
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’

YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
The Ann Arbor News

