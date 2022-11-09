Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
The playoff path Ohio State, Michigan football don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
How Michigan football transfers are faring at other schools in 2022
ANN ARBOR – Michigan has had its fair share of success this season, sitting at 9-0 with a top-four ranking nationally. But some of its former players have had success elsewhere this season as well. Here’s how Michigan football transfers have fared at other schools in 2022. Zach...
Colston Loveland’s journey from Idaho recruit to impact freshman at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Cameron Andersen’s phone is always buzzing during Michigan football games. His top player at Gooding High School in Idaho the previous four years, Colston Loveland, is a true freshman tight end for the third-ranked Wolverines, and he’s played the most offensive snaps on the team of any player in his class.
Could Michigan and Ohio State both reach the playoff? It’s possible
As we close in on a month until championship weekend, all eyes are on the College Football Playoff rankings. And more importantly, at least around here, where Michigan stands.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara posts from hospital bed: ‘Here we go!’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Any optimism that Cade McNamara might return before the end of the season was dashed this week, when the Michigan quarterback suggested he was going in for surgery. McNamara took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday morning with a photo story from a hospital...
Detroit Lions hope to deploy prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson inside more
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.
Lions draw Bears QB Justin Fields fresh off record-breaking rushing performance
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought he’d be able to take a moment Sunday night, appreciate the win and put his feet up while enjoying a cold beverage. And while the second-year Detroit Lions coach had that drink, there was no time for rest after seeing the rushing numbers this week’s opponent posted.
Report: Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Las Vegas Raiders
ALLEN PARK -- Curtis Bolton, a linebacker who played five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Pro Football Focus reports the Raiders are signing Bolton from their practice squad. Bolton posted three tackles while playing only special teams in Detroit. The linebacker...
Amon-Ra St. Brown and brother already talking trash ahead of Lions-Bears game
ALLEN PARK -- The trash talk between Amon-Ra St. Brown and big brother Equanimeous St. Brown has already begun ahead of this week’s Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup. And it’s the second game between the St. Brown brothers at this level, with the elder coming to Ford Field while with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The younger St. Brown starred as the Lions beat the Packers in the season finale, catching eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown that day. Equanimeous St. Brown contributed two receptions on five looks for 22 yards. But things have changed this time around, and not just the jersey for Equanimeous St. Brown. The elder St. Brown brother has seen a more significant role with his new team, catching 11 of 25 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown, adding three rushes for 44 yards.
Whitmer declares victory: ‘Michigan’s future is bright’
Flanked by Democratic legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reconvened at the Motor City Casino in Detroit early Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech for an election that surpassed Democrats’ own expectations. “Holding this office has been the honor of my life,” Whitmer said....
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
1 winner sold for the $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot; results for 11/07/22 drawing
LANSING, MI – Although the Powerball results were delayed by several hours, one player probably didn’t mind the wait as they brought home the world record $2.040 billion jackpot. The lone winning ticket was sold in California and the winner now has the option of receiving the prize...
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
Dems sweep Ann Arbor-area state House, Senate races, win 8 of 9 seats in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It was almost a clean sweep for Democrats in state House and Senate races covering parts of Washtenaw County during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Under new political maps, blue candidates triumphed in eight of nine races in the Ann Arbor area, winning both swing...
Dingell wins new Ann Arbor-area Congressional seat by landslide
ANN ARBOR, MI — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, will stay in Congress another two years, representing a new district that includes Washtenaw County and surrounding areas. The Democratic congresswoman prevailed over Republican challenger Whittney Williams in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District race Tuesday, Nov. 8. She had...
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Anita Baker going on first full concert tour in decades with one stop back home
CLARKSTON, MI - It’s been a while since Michigan’s own, Anita Baker, has gone on a full concert tour. The 8-time Grammy winner has announced a 15-city tour with one hometown concert at Pine Knob on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Tickets, starting at $50 on the lawn, go...
Election 2022: Polls open for voting in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Election Day is here and polls are now open for voting across Washtenaw County. From the Michigan governor’s race down to local school board races and ballot proposals, there are many contests and issues for voters in the Ann Arbor-area to help decide. Voting...
Oh snap: Ann Arbor detective helps snapping turtle cross the road
ANN ARBOR, MI – A large and incredibly slow snapping turtle is happily living its best turtle life today after an Ann Arbor police detective spotted the wayward beast crossing a road and decided to stop and give it a hand. Well actually two hands to be specific. While...
