Pennsylvania State

HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
defpen

2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears﻿

Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest

Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Midterm election updates: Latest news with early voting underway

NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Why we won’t know every result on election night

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. And by Wednesday the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security advisor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

