In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Here's Why Kari Lake Is Trending On Twitter Despite Her Bleak Election Results
Arizona election results are still coming in, but Democrat Katie Hobbs is ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. But like former President Donald Trump did in 2020, Lake is stirring up doubts about the election. CNN reported that the GOP candidate is already "suggesting without any evidence...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia
Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
Washington Examiner
Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears
Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest
Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
AOL Corp
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
NBC News
Midterm election updates: Latest news with early voting underway
NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
WFMJ.com
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short
Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
Election deniers are trying to influence the midterm elections at the polls, in the courts, and on the ballot
Election deniers who challenged the 2020 presidential election are influencing the 2022 midterms. About 300 election deniers are on ballots — with many likely to win, The Washington Post reported. There have been reports of right-wing groups monitoring ballot-drop boxes and questioning voters. Across the country, some of the...
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Vigilantes Are Intimidating Voters and Election Workers. That’s Nothing New in America.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Billy Wooten has been running elections in Georgia’s Chatham County for about 25 years. First, as a poll worker; then as a trainer for other poll workers; and now as the county’s board of elections supervisor.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Why we won’t know every result on election night
Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test
Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. And by Wednesday the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security advisor.
