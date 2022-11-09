ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City girls wrestling coach earns state coach of the year honors

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- South Sioux City girls wrestling head coach Evan Bohnet was named the 2021-2022 National Federation of State High School Associations and the Nebraska School Activities Association State Coach of the year for girls wrestling.

Bohnet was one of 23 coaches selected in the state, with one coach earning the honor per sport. Bohnet and the Cardinals are coming off a huge year for the program, winning the state championship last season while having two wrestlers win individual titles as well.

Bohnet and the rest of the coaches will be honored during halftime of the girls Class A state basketball game on March 3rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

IMAGE COURTESY: LANCE SWANSON

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Eight Sioux City Musketeers sign National Letter of Intent

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers had a reason to celebrate at the Tyson Events Center as eight players from the organization signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their hockey careers at the collegiate level. The players noted how it was a great feeling to make their decisions official while reflecting […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy