South Sioux City girls wrestling coach earns state coach of the year honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- South Sioux City girls wrestling head coach Evan Bohnet was named the 2021-2022 National Federation of State High School Associations and the Nebraska School Activities Association State Coach of the year for girls wrestling.

Bohnet was one of 23 coaches selected in the state, with one coach earning the honor per sport. Bohnet and the Cardinals are coming off a huge year for the program, winning the state championship last season while having two wrestlers win individual titles as well.

Bohnet and the rest of the coaches will be honored during halftime of the girls Class A state basketball game on March 3rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

IMAGE COURTESY: LANCE SWANSON

