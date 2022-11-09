Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
bcdemocrat.com
Town council approves 2023 budget, general fund $119k more in 2023
After months of reorganizing line items and making calculations, Nashville Town Council has approved its budget for 2023. The Nashville Town Council has been working since August to finalize its budget for next year. The 2023 budget was adopted by the council unanimously at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20.
korncountry.com
Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
Current Publishing
Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats
Dancing and cheers erupted Nov. 8 at The Balmoral House in Fishers as election results rolled in, as it became apparent early in the night to those attending the Hamilton County Republican Party watch party that a GOP-endorsed slate of four first-time Hamilton Southeastern school board candidates swept their races to gain an instant majority.
Anti-CRT, pro-parental rights candidates win seats on Hamilton County school boards
Candidates who campaigned on a platform of parental rights, opposition to critical race theory, and claims that schools are indoctrinating students in liberal ideologies won seats in multiple Hamilton County school board races, according to unofficial election results. School boards in Indiana are made up of non-partisan officials, but campaigns in Hamilton County featured national political talking points and endorsements from high-profile politicians.The winning candidates in Hamilton Southeastern, Tiffany Pascoe (District 1),...
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots
The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
ripleynews.com
Ripley County has great voter turnout
More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
