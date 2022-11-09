Read full article on original website
Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores residents urged to vacate unsafe structures after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County, and it will likely remain that way for weeks, if not months. Several buildings in Daytona Beach Shores have been deemed unsafe for residents to return to them. What You Need...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
disneydining.com
Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm
In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
click orlando
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
kennythepirate.com
State of Emergency now declared for Walt Disney World
New update as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to develop. Check out what we know so far. In September, Walt Disney World was greatly affected by Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World closed for two days as Hurricane Ian made its course toward the Walt Disney World Resort. There was a phased reopening for the Disney Parks and some attractions had delayed reopenings due to possible complications from the storm.
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
mynews13.com
Seminole couple’s dream wedding continues despite Nicole
On Friday morning, a Seminole County couple finally got some good news after a stressful week: Their dream wedding will continue as planned. Joseph Rice and Grace Hartley planned their wedding a year ago. Hurricane Nicole lashed the area with driving rain and storm surge just days before their wedding...
mynews13.com
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
mynews13.com
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Boardwalk damaged during Hurricane Nicole
While cleanup efforts take place along the Atlantic coast, the city of Daytona Beach is evaluating damage left behind to its boardwalk and pier. The Daytona Beach boardwalk was damaged during Hurricane Nicole. Officials say strong winds and waves caused problems in several areas of the surrounding sea walls. The...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rising waters, high tides affect areas of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising waters, high tides and the failure of a drainage system to a canal are just some of the issues residents in Volusia County are facing after Tropical Storm Nicole made its way through the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents...
mynews13.com
Volusia County Schools to reopen Monday after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will reopen Monday after being closed due to Hurricane Nicole, the district announced. “Volusia County Schools has finished assessing all schools and district facilities after the storm. All have been found to be safe,” Volusia County Schools said in a tweet on Saturday.
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
