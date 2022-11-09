ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deadline

Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm

In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

State of Emergency now declared for Walt Disney World

New update as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to develop. Check out what we know so far. In September, Walt Disney World was greatly affected by Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World closed for two days as Hurricane Ian made its course toward the Walt Disney World Resort. There was a phased reopening for the Disney Parks and some attractions had delayed reopenings due to possible complications from the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Seminole couple’s dream wedding continues despite Nicole

On Friday morning, a Seminole County couple finally got some good news after a stressful week: Their dream wedding will continue as planned. Joseph Rice and Grace Hartley planned their wedding a year ago. Hurricane Nicole lashed the area with driving rain and storm surge just days before their wedding...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Boardwalk damaged during Hurricane Nicole

While cleanup efforts take place along the Atlantic coast, the city of Daytona Beach is evaluating damage left behind to its boardwalk and pier. The Daytona Beach boardwalk was damaged during Hurricane Nicole. Officials say strong winds and waves caused problems in several areas of the surrounding sea walls. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia County Schools to reopen Monday after Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will reopen Monday after being closed due to Hurricane Nicole, the district announced. “Volusia County Schools has finished assessing all schools and district facilities after the storm. All have been found to be safe,” Volusia County Schools said in a tweet on Saturday.

