Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Cheri Beasley while extending a losing streak for state Democrats seeking a spot in that chamber. Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate...
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo is reelected for Idaho US senate against Democrat challenger David Roth
Republican Sen. Mike Crapo has won the Idaho US Senate election against Democratic challenger David Roth in the red state.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
History was made in Vermont on Tuesday. CBS News projects that Becca Balint defeated Republican Liam Madden for the House seat, making her the state's first woman and openly LGBTQ member of Congress. Balint, a self-described "mom, teacher and progressive leader who has had to fight her whole life as...
Election 2022: Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on issues such […]
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Incumbent Maggie Hassan Tops Trump-Backed Don Bolduc for Key Senate Democratic Win in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday held on to her seat in a key win for Democrats as the power balance of the Senate remains undetermined. NBC News and ABC News both projected that Hassan toppled Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general. Hassan was first...
Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor
(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections. The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career. Mr DeSantis...
Blumenthal re-elected to U.S. Senate seat, AP reports
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut voters picked who will represent them in Washington. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will keep his seat in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory in Hartford Tuesday night:. Connecticut voters elected Blumenthal for a third term. Democratic incumbent Blumenthal defeated Republican...
Maine House race to be decided by ranked-choice
(The Center Square) – Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race will be decided by ranked-choice voting with neither of the top two candidates clearing the 50% majority threshold required to win the seat through Election Day voting. With over 90% of votes counted, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden...
Colorado's Bennet looks to fend off O'Dea in US Senate race
First-time candidate Joe O'Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in blue-trending Colorado by supporting some abortion rights and feuding with former President Donald Trump.It's a bet that highlights the difficult position the GOP finds itself in these midterms in Colorado, a former competitive state that has swung sharply left since 2016. Only two Republicans have won two statewide races since 2004 — Cory Gardner's 2014 victory for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost six years later, and Heidi Ganahl winning a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents before launching her...
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine's secretary of state said Wednesday.Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support.Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that included ranked-choice voting. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take...
Vermont elects Welch, Balint while vote tallying continues for key national races
Vermont elected Democrat Peter Welch to the Senate with 66.8% of the vote and Democrat Becca Balint to the House of Representatives with 60.1% of the vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont also re-elected Republican Governor Phil Scott, defeating Democrat Brenda Siegel, with approximately 68.9% of the vote, as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State.
Rosa DeLauro wins re-election in CT’s 3rd District
Rep. Rosa DeLauro won a 17th term in the 3rd District, defeating Republican Lesley DeNardis and two other candidates.
