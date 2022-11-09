ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
MAINE STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor

(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
MAINE STATE
Eyewitness News

Blumenthal re-elected to U.S. Senate seat, AP reports

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut voters picked who will represent them in Washington. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will keep his seat in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. He declared victory in Hartford Tuesday night:. Connecticut voters elected Blumenthal for a third term. Democratic incumbent Blumenthal defeated Republican...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Maine House race to be decided by ranked-choice

(The Center Square) – Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race will be decided by ranked-choice voting with neither of the top two candidates clearing the 50% majority threshold required to win the seat through Election Day voting. With over 90% of votes counted, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden...
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Bennet looks to fend off O'Dea in US Senate race

First-time candidate Joe O'Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in blue-trending Colorado by supporting some abortion rights and feuding with former President Donald Trump.It's a bet that highlights the difficult position the GOP finds itself in these midterms in Colorado, a former competitive state that has swung sharply left since 2016. Only two Republicans have won two statewide races since 2004 — Cory Gardner's 2014 victory for a U.S. Senate seat that he lost six years later, and Heidi Ganahl winning a spot on the University of Colorado Board of Regents before launching her...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine's secretary of state said Wednesday.Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support.Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that included ranked-choice voting. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take...
MAINE STATE
Middlebury Campus

Vermont elects Welch, Balint while vote tallying continues for key national races

Vermont elected Democrat Peter Welch to the Senate with 66.8% of the vote and Democrat Becca Balint to the House of Representatives with 60.1% of the vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont also re-elected Republican Governor Phil Scott, defeating Democrat Brenda Siegel, with approximately 68.9% of the vote, as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy