KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 deaths reported; Hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,078 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,065 the previous week. The new deaths include eight women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (7); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Beadle (1), Brookings (1), Brown (2), Codington (1), Day (1), Kingsbury (1), McPherson (1), Minnehaha (2), Pennington (2), Union (1).
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
brookingsradio.com
13 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including 1 in Brookings County
Thirteen COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3078. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 871 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have dropped by 15 to 76. There have been 265,890 total cases.
KELOLAND TV
Students learning the harmful effects of vaping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – All week long educators have been explaining the harmful effects of vape products to students at a Sioux Falls school. Thanks to an ‘Escape the Vape’ campaign at Washington High School, these students are getting a better understanding about the misconceptions of vaping.
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says slick roads with ice can be found in the western, central and northeastern parts of the state. Areas near Mobridge, for example, may have snow and high winds. The Aberdeen area may have more ice.
How Many Meat Processing Plants Are In South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
This region of the country thrives on ag production, both from the field and the feedlot. Farmers' and ranchers' livelihoods are motivated by their price per bushel and price per head. Nationwide there are 5,559 Meat, Beef & Poultry Processing businesses in the US as of 2022. For the livestock...
KELOLAND TV
Storm Center Update; Rain, snow, and ice all ahead for KELOLAND
The first significant winter storm of the season is moving into KELOLAND today. Winter storm warnings will go into effect for areas in red today into tomorrow. A blizzard warning has been issued for the Mobridge area. We also want to highlight the significant icing threat in pink includes the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm rolls in Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Stormy weather causes power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ice and snowy weather has caused power outages across South Dakota. A power outage map shows 1,999 customers have power outages in the state as of 7 a.m. Faulk County had a reported 874 customers impacted. Brown had a reported 256, Spink had...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
KELOLAND TV
Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
KELOLAND TV
Getting into the holiday spirit in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas lights are going up in the trees along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. While there are still 45 days until the big holiday many people are already getting into the Christmas spirit. Some may argue it’s too early for Christmas lights to...
14 Things South Dakotans Hate About South Dakota
If you're a west-river resident you may turn your nose up at east-river life. And east-river folks may look down their noses at their western brothers and sisters. But, in the end, we are all South Dakotans. Bound by our unique place in the world. We are the mountains (kinda)...
kxrb.com
Five Spectacular South Dakota Cities to Visit during the Holidays
If you haven't noticed yet it seems like we've already shifted into full-on Christmas season mode in many stores, residential neighborhoods, and on TV. If your goal this holiday season is to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny bleeping Kaye as Clark W. Griswold would say, then you should give serious thought to packing up your family's four-wheel sleigh and visiting a few of these South Dakota Christmas getaways this holiday season.
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
