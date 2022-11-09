Heisman Poll: Bo Nix overtakes CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker
On Saturday the Tennesse Vols and Hendon Hooker dropped a massive game against Georgia, would that open the door for another Heisman contender at quarterback?
Our editorial team at the College Wire certainly thinks so as Bo Nix is once again rising in the rankings. The top three players on our poll are quarterbacks, which comes as no shock to anyone, but we did see a running back crack the top four.
Each editor picked their top three choices with the top candidate receiving five points, the second choice receiving three points, and the final choice receiving one point.
We break down how each of our 13 candidates fared in the poll, ties are listed in alphabetical order.
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks
Total Points: 67First-Place Votes (9) Last Week: No. 4 2022 Season Stats: 73.3% Comp | 2,495 Yards | 9.1 YPA | 22 TDs | 5 INTs 69 Carries | 457 Yards | 6.6 YPC | 13 TDs 2 Receptions | 36 Yards | 18.0 YPR | 1 TD For more on Nix check out Ducks Wire’s coverage
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Points: 64First-place Votes (10) Last Week: No. 2 2022 Season Stats: 67.9% Comp | 2,453 Yards | 9.9 YPA | 29 TDs | 4 INTs For more on Stroud check out Buckeyes Wire
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Vols
Total Points: 34First-Place Votes (2) Last Week: No. 1 2022 Season Stats: 71.0% Comp | 2,533 Yards | 10.1 YPA | 21 TDs | 2 INT 91 Carries | 355 Yards | 3.9 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Hooker check out Vols Wire
Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines
Total Points: 18First-Place Votes (3) Last Week: No. 8 2022 Season Stats: 199 Carries | 1,187 Yards | 6.0 YPC | 16 TDs For more on Corum check out Wolverines Wire
Caleb Williams, USC Trojans
Total Points: 17Last Week: No. 3 2022 Season Stats: 64.6% Comp | 2,742 Yards | 8.7 YPA | 28 TDs | 1 INT 72 Carries | 287 Yards | 4.0 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Caleb Williams, check out our Trojans Wire
Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs
Total Points: 8First-Place Votes (1) Last Week: No. 12 2022 Stats: 67.6% Comp | 2,606 Yards | 8.8 YPA | 11 TDs | 3 INT 29 Carries | 130 Yards | 4.2 YPC | 6 TDs For more on Bennett check out UGA Wire
Max Duggan, TCU Horned Frogs
Total Points: 3Last Week: No. 5 2022 Season Stats: 66.0% Comp | 2,407 Yards | 9.9 YPA | 24 TDs | 2 INTs 76 Carries | 282 Yards | 3.7 YPC | 4 TDs
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Total Points: 3Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Season Stats: 202 Carries | 1,083 Yards | 5.4 YPC | 15 TDs
Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels
Total Points: 3Last Week: No. 14 2022 Stats: 71.2% Comp | 2,964 Yards | 9.5 YPA | 31 TDs | 3 INTs 114 Carries | 513 Yards | 4.5 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Maye check out Tar Heels Wire
Bijan Robinson, Texas Longhorns
Total Points: 3Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Stats: 211 Touches | 1,443 Yards | 6.8 YPT | 14 TDs For more on Robinson check out Longhorns Wire
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Bruins
Total Points: 3Last Week: Not Rated 2022 Stats: 71.7% Comp | 2,140 Yards | 8.5 YPA | 19 TDs | 4 INTs 73 Carries | 439 Yards | 6.0 YPC | 7 TDs
Chase Brown, Illinois Fighting Illini
Total Points: 1Last Week: No. 7 2022 Season Stats: 257 Carries | 1,344 Yards | 5.2 YPC | 5 TDs 20 Receptions | 141 Yards | 7.0 YPR | 3 TDs
Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers
Total Points: 1Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Season Stats: 69.8% Comp | 1,994 Yards | 7.4 YPA | 14 TDs | 1 INT 131 Carries | 619 Yards | 4.7 YPR | 10 TDs
