Heisman Poll: Bo Nix overtakes CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

On Saturday the Tennesse Vols and Hendon Hooker dropped a massive game against Georgia, would that open the door for another Heisman contender at quarterback?

Our editorial team at the College Wire certainly thinks so as Bo Nix is once again rising in the rankings. The top three players on our poll are quarterbacks, which comes as no shock to anyone, but we did see a running back crack the top four.

Each editor picked their top three choices with the top candidate receiving five points, the second choice receiving three points, and the final choice receiving one point.

We break down how each of our 13 candidates fared in the poll, ties are listed in alphabetical order.

Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks

Total Points: 67

First-Place Votes (9) Last Week: No. 4 2022 Season Stats: 73.3% Comp | 2,495 Yards | 9.1 YPA | 22 TDs | 5 INTs 69 Carries | 457 Yards | 6.6 YPC | 13 TDs 2 Receptions | 36 Yards | 18.0 YPR | 1 TD For more on Nix check out Ducks Wire’s coverage

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Points: 64

First-place Votes (10) Last Week: No. 2 2022 Season Stats: 67.9% Comp | 2,453 Yards | 9.9 YPA | 29 TDs | 4 INTs For more on Stroud check out Buckeyes Wire

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Vols

Total Points: 34

First-Place Votes (2) Last Week: No. 1 2022 Season Stats: 71.0% Comp | 2,533 Yards | 10.1 YPA | 21 TDs | 2 INT 91 Carries | 355 Yards | 3.9 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Hooker check out
Vols Wire

Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines

Total Points: 18

First-Place Votes (3) Last Week: No. 8 2022 Season Stats: 199 Carries | 1,187 Yards | 6.0 YPC | 16 TDs For more on Corum check out Wolverines Wire

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans

Total Points: 17

Last Week: No. 3 2022 Season Stats: 64.6% Comp | 2,742 Yards | 8.7 YPA | 28 TDs | 1 INT 72 Carries | 287 Yards | 4.0 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Caleb Williams, check out our Trojans Wire

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs

Total Points: 8

First-Place Votes (1) Last Week: No. 12 2022 Stats: 67.6% Comp | 2,606 Yards | 8.8 YPA | 11 TDs | 3 INT 29 Carries | 130 Yards | 4.2 YPC | 6 TDs For more on Bennett check out
UGA Wire

Max Duggan, TCU Horned Frogs

Total Points: 3

Last Week: No. 5 2022 Season Stats: 66.0% Comp | 2,407 Yards | 9.9 YPA | 24 TDs | 2 INTs 76 Carries | 282 Yards | 3.7 YPC | 4 TDs

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Total Points: 3

Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Season Stats: 202 Carries | 1,083 Yards | 5.4 YPC | 15 TDs

Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels

Total Points: 3

Last Week: No. 14 2022 Stats: 71.2% Comp | 2,964 Yards | 9.5 YPA | 31 TDs | 3 INTs 114 Carries | 513 Yards | 4.5 YPC | 4 TDs For more on Maye check out Tar Heels Wire

Bijan Robinson, Texas Longhorns

Total Points: 3

Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Stats: 211 Touches | 1,443 Yards | 6.8 YPT | 14 TDs For more on Robinson check out Longhorns Wire

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Bruins

Total Points: 3

Last Week: Not Rated 2022 Stats: 71.7% Comp | 2,140 Yards | 8.5 YPA | 19 TDs | 4 INTs 73 Carries | 439 Yards | 6.0 YPC | 7 TDs

Chase Brown, Illinois Fighting Illini

Total Points: 1

Last Week: No. 7 2022 Season Stats: 257 Carries | 1,344 Yards | 5.2 YPC | 5 TDs 20 Receptions | 141 Yards | 7.0 YPR | 3 TDs

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers

Total Points: 1

Last Week: Not Ranked 2022 Season Stats: 69.8% Comp | 1,994 Yards | 7.4 YPA | 14 TDs | 1 INT 131 Carries | 619 Yards | 4.7 YPR | 10 TDs

