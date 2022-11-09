ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, "One-Size Emergency Department care doesn't fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.". In response, they are now...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun: Friday, November 11th

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – "Vets Rock" is a great annual event that takes place at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. It salutes our service members and focuses on enhancing their lives through employment opportunities, Veteran service organizations and other resources. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was...
MONTVILLE, CT
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. "For the last 18 years of my career, it's always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it's just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart's name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live," the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. "I've stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can't wait to take you all along on my new adventure!"
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Risk of myocarditis between COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — In today's health headlines, researchers have compared the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Will our current vaccines be enough to protect against new COVID variants that are popping up and government officials warn of a bad winter ahead?. Dr....
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Cigna: Medicare Annual Enrollment Plan Options

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As you may have heard, The Medicare annual enrollment period is going on now through December 7th. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christopher Mele, Director of Medicare Growth for Cigna, to discuss the wide variety of options now available through CIGNA.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It's a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday's ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Vets Rock takes place this Friday at Mohegan Sun

(WTNH) – Vets Rock 2022 is kicking off this Friday, November 11 at Mohegan Sun. Vets Rock celebrates active-duty military and veterans for a day of valuable programs and resources. The day kicks off with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m., which will be presented by News 8's Gil Simmons.
MONTVILLE, CT

