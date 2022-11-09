Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
“Built Together” program launched in Springfield to provide mental health services to Latino businesses
Gándara Center is partnering with Latino Economic Development Corporation to offer small business owners mental health services.
WTNH.com
News 8 teaming up with Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This year, News 8 is once again teaming up with the Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive. On Saturday, November 19, the News 8 team will be collecting turkeys and non-perishable food items. You can drive up and drop off your donation from...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
WTNH.com
Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun: Friday, November 11th
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – “Vets Rock” is a great annual event that takes place at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. It salutes our service members and focuses on enhancing their lives through employment opportunities, Veteran service organizations and other resources. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was...
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Risk of myocarditis between COVID-19 vaccines
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — In today’s health headlines, researchers have compared the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Will our current vaccines be enough to protect against new COVID variants that are popping up and government officials warn of a bad winter ahead?. Dr....
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford Bartaco passes reinspection after roaches found during initial health check, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — A local Bartaco restaurant has passed a reinspection after failing an initial health check last month when live roaches, mold and "excessive food debris" were found on the floors and other surfaces, a report shows. Records from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health district show Bartaco failed a...
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
NBC Connecticut
F-35A to Fly Over E. Hartford in Honor of Pratt & Whitney Employees Who Make the Engine
An F-35A jet is set to fly over East Hartford on Wednesday morning. City officials said the jet will fly over the town at 10:35 a.m. The flight is expected to come from the south and head north over Cabela's. The fly over is in honor of the employees at...
Eyewitness News
New Haven already taking steps to prepare for potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is already affecting parts of the Atlantic coast in Florida. You can see on the left, a building which collapsed in Daytona Beach and several main roads are already under water in Fort Lauderdale. While any potential impact in Connecticut would still...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
WTNH.com
Cigna: Medicare Annual Enrollment Plan Options
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – As you may have heard, The Medicare annual enrollment period is going on now through December 7th. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christopher Mele, Director of Medicare Growth for Cigna, to discuss the wide variety of options now available through CIGNA.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
WTNH.com
Vets Rock takes place this Friday at Mohegan Sun
(WTNH) – Vets Rock 2022 is kicking off this Friday, November 11 at Mohegan Sun. Vets Rock celebrates active-duty military and veterans for a day of valuable programs and resources. The day kicks off with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m., which will be presented by News 8’s Gil Simmons.
Comments / 0