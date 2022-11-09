ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

miltontimes.com

Novara closed after two-alarm fire

Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
MILTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire

A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury

A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Announces Reopening of Boston City Hall Plaza

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the official reopening of City Hall Plaza will be held next week. The family friendly event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tours of the newly renovated plaza, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting. There will also be a second event from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the city's Arts and Culture Cabinet, with live music and a lighting installation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
nbcboston.com

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Fires Flares, Jabs Officer With Hypodermic Needle Outside Boston Hotel

A 35-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot flares onto a dock at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and then stabbed a police officer who was trying to apprehend him with a potentially contaminated hypodermic needle. Boston police said they received a call...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Natick Select Board Votes 4-1 to Remove Aging Charles River Dam

Town leaders in Natick, Massachusetts, have voted to remove an iconic but aging dam on the Charles River. The dam, which passes through South Natick Dam Park, has stood for nearly 90 years, but its condition as deteriorated. It holds 160 million gallons of water, and a breach would be catastrophic.
NATICK, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA

