Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
nbcboston.com
Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
nbcboston.com
Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury
A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
nbcboston.com
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
nbcboston.com
Meet Me in the City: Your Holiday Event Headquarters for Everything Going on in Boston for Holidays 2022
This holiday season, meet family and friends in the city, downtown or in the neighborhood. Whether you want to get dressed up or down, there are places to go, people to meet, and shopping to get done!. Whatever you are looking for, you'll find it in one or more of...
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces Reopening of Boston City Hall Plaza
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the official reopening of City Hall Plaza will be held next week. The family friendly event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tours of the newly renovated plaza, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting. There will also be a second event from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the city's Arts and Culture Cabinet, with live music and a lighting installation.
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
WCVB
'Second-class citizens': Boston officials fire back after Walgreens abruptly closes 3 stores
Boston city officials are crying foul, accusing Walgreens of treating Black and brown customers as second-class citizens after it abruptly closed three stores in the city this week. Citing "dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers," the national pharmacy retailer shuttered...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Walgreens closures leave three Boston neighborhoods without nearby pharmacies
The closure of three Walgreens this week has left two Boston neighborhoods in a “pharmacy desert.”. Mattapan, Hyde Park and Roxbury are all losing their respective Walgreens. But while Hyde Park still has a Shaw’s close by, the other two neighborhoods have no pharmacies approximate to where they are located.
nbcboston.com
OSHA Cites Contractors, Issues $700K in Fines for South Boston Power Plant Collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited two contractors for demolition and asbestos hazards following a building collapse at the former Boston Edison power plant in South Boston last May that caused an employee to lose his legs and injured two others. NorthStar Contracting was cited for eight violations...
nbcboston.com
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
nbcboston.com
Man Fires Flares, Jabs Officer With Hypodermic Needle Outside Boston Hotel
A 35-year-old South Boston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot flares onto a dock at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf and then stabbed a police officer who was trying to apprehend him with a potentially contaminated hypodermic needle. Boston police said they received a call...
nbcboston.com
Natick Select Board Votes 4-1 to Remove Aging Charles River Dam
Town leaders in Natick, Massachusetts, have voted to remove an iconic but aging dam on the Charles River. The dam, which passes through South Natick Dam Park, has stood for nearly 90 years, but its condition as deteriorated. It holds 160 million gallons of water, and a breach would be catastrophic.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Comments / 0