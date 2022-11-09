The westbound lanes of I-94 between Valley City and Jamestown have reopened after a multi vehicle crash closed the section last night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 6:30 p.m. with a semi jackknife that partially blocked the roadway. A trooper parked his patrol vehicle with lights activated to assist on scene. While outside the vehicle the squad was hit by another passenger car. The trooper was able to jump into the median to avoid being injured.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO