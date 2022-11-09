Read full article on original website
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
Semi tips on I-94 near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office sharing these snapshots of a semi on its side. The trailer blocked the lanes of I-94 eastbound near the Casselton overpass. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning and prompted the sheriff’s office to warn drivers to drive with caution and...
NDHP: Multiple vehicle crash on I-94
The westbound lanes of I-94 between Valley City and Jamestown have reopened after a multi vehicle crash closed the section last night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 6:30 p.m. with a semi jackknife that partially blocked the roadway. A trooper parked his patrol vehicle with lights activated to assist on scene. While outside the vehicle the squad was hit by another passenger car. The trooper was able to jump into the median to avoid being injured.
Ice Buildup Brings Down Some Netting At Suite Shots in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Ice buildup and wind is to blame for several sections of netting coming down at Suite Shots in south Fargo. Tyler Molacek was there when it happened and sent video to KFGO. Chuck Johnson with Suite Shots says around 1:30, the ice load got to...
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
Many Flights Cancelled Due To Storm in Fargo & Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The snow, sleet, ice and wind did a number on flights in the region. The majority of arrivals and departures at Hector International Airport in Fargo were cancelled. Flights from Minneapolis, Denver and Chicago are still scheduled to come in this evening. A flight to...
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 westbound lanes from Valley City to Jamestown. For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Please be...
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota
POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A house is lost in a fire in rural Warren, Minnesota. Polk County Sheriff’s office got the call to the property just before 7 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames. They say the homeowner was...
DoorDash Suspends Operations In Some Towns Due To Winter Storm
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — DoorDash has suspended operations in some areas after activating its Severe Weather Protocol. They stopped service in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City around 1 Thursday afternoon due to the dangerous weather. The company says the changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers. They...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Abraham Sigurd Lee, 37, of Thief River Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Nicholas Donald Nelson, 25, of Georgetown, for DUI. Tarius James Seas, 23, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault to the same victim within ten years of...
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
