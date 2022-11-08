ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsairs Lose Second Game of Tournament

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Corsairs Basketball team lost to the San Diego City College (SDCC) Knights 81-70 in their second game of the O’Fallon and Singui Classic on Saturday, Nov. 5. This marked their weekend tournament record as 1-1. The Corsairs struggled with shot making, with the team...
Corsairs Wash Away the Competition

The Santa Monica College Corsairs women’s soccer team emerged victorious against the Citrus City College Owls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a score of 3-1. Playing through the rainstorm that carried over from the morning, the Corsairs added another win to their record of 12-6-3.
A Story of Many Lifetimes

To David “Papi” Hunt, there is power in storytelling. Carrying manila folders filled with packets of paper, Hunt has been documenting his life on a quest of personal discovery. “I made it to my fifth lifetime,” he said. Hunt is an 80-year-old student at Santa Monica College...
SMC Holds Events Honoring Veterans

The first event held was the Veterans Day Ceremony, organized by the Veterans Success Center and the Students Veterans of America (SVA) club. The ceremony took place at the SMC Main Quad on Nov. 10. from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the ceremony, the posting of colors was performed by the UCLA Air Force ROTC and were greeted by other student veterans of SMC. Two representatives from other colleges from the Inland Empire also attended sharing their stories from when they were in the armed forces many years ago.
