The first event held was the Veterans Day Ceremony, organized by the Veterans Success Center and the Students Veterans of America (SVA) club. The ceremony took place at the SMC Main Quad on Nov. 10. from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the ceremony, the posting of colors was performed by the UCLA Air Force ROTC and were greeted by other student veterans of SMC. Two representatives from other colleges from the Inland Empire also attended sharing their stories from when they were in the armed forces many years ago.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO