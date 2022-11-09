ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Republican Derrick Van Orden leads race over Democrat Brad Pfaff

By Alexia Walz
 2 days ago

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a new person will represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

According to the latest polls, Republican Derrick Van Orden is leading the race over Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff.

The winner will replace Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, who decided not to run for a 14th term.

Van Orden narrowly lost to Kind just two years ago.

It’s a race that has captured national attention as Republicans try to flip the house.

If Van Orden wins— it’ll be the first time a Republican has filled the seat in 26 years.

