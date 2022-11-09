ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia.

CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related:

  • Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while she was home. The man became frightened and left, according to CPD. The man allegedly tried to enter several apartments at that same complex of women who lived alone.
  • Sept. 15: A similar report as made at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Old Highway 63 South. All residents of that apartment were women.
  • Nov. 2: A burglary was reported at the 3200 block of Old Highway 63 South, the same apartment complex as the Sept. 15 incident. All of the residents were women.
  • Nov. 6: Someone attempted to break into an apartment at the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South where, again, everyone inside were women.
  • Nov. 6: A woman called 911 after she claimed a man chased her to her door in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive.

All of the women were between 20-30 years old. CPD included a sketch of the alleged prowler on its social media .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
