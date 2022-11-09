Read full article on original website
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
BET
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ reviews are in and it looks like a hit with a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score
The long wait is over and the first reviews are finally in, and it seems that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther lives up to the high standards of the original film, with critics describing it as emotional and as fulfilling as the first movie.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Builds a Furious Slow-Burn Sequel Around Chadwick Boseman’s Loss
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a large-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
Marvel would’ve canceled Wakanda Forever before recasting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther
You don’t have to follow every Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rumor and spoiler to know a significant detail from the sequel’s plot. The story will reveal that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa has died. As a result, someone else will take on the Black Panther mantle by the movie’s end.
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Wakanda Forever has a big plot hole – but we can already explain it
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, so we have less than a week to wait before seeing where this new MCU story takes us. But we don’t need to know the full Black Panther 2 story to tell you that Wakanda Forever already has a significant plot hole. Thankfully, it’s something that can be easily explained along the way.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Marvel Snap season 2 could be all about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
A Marvel Snap dev has seemingly teased a timely season 2 crossover
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains how Chadwick Boseman was honored on set
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it didn’t just devastate fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It was especially difficult for those who were all set to work with the actor again on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And though the studio had to find a way around T’Challa’s absence, the crew of the film choose to honor Boseman’s legacy while shooting the film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
ComicBook
How Tony Stark's Iron Man Influenced MCU Ironheart in Black Panther 2
Ironheart is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this weekend's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before going on to appear in a self-titled series on Disney+. The character first appeared in comics in 2016, Riri Williams a teenage genius who is heavily influenced by a love of Tony Stark's work as Iron Man. In the live-action adaptation, Riri is portrayed by Dominique Thorne. The character will build a metal suit of their own, paying inevitable homage to Tony Stark's Iron Man but ultimately not being as influenced by the character as she was in the comics.
Ryan Coogler explains his plan for Wakanda Forever if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t died
We’re now less than a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the MCU and the Black Panther franchise can’t wait to see this movie, and Marvel keeps releasing exciting new footage on a regular basis. But we still wonder what kind of a movie Wakanda Forever would have been if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t tragically passed away.
ComicBook
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes Marvel history with international premiere
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches, the film is already making history. The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther had a momentous debut on November 6 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, marking the first time a Marvel movie has ever held a premiere in the Nigerian capital.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
