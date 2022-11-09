ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school volleyball: Here are the 2022 IHSVCA all-state teams

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFBAi_0j3hUcWv00

The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2022 season.

Here are this year's honorees.

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Stephanie Bloom, Yorktown

Assistant Coach of the Year : Larry Leonhardt, Hamilton Southeastern

First team

  • Lola Schumacher, Brebeuf
  • Quinci Thomas, Brownsburg
  • Caroline Hilbrich, Floyd Central
  • Mandy Hess, Floyd Central
  • Ava Vickers, Fishers
  • Avery Hobson, Hamilton Southeastern
  • Lauren Harden, Hamilton Southeastern
  • Macy Hinshaw, Hamilton Southeastern
  • Chloe Chicoine, McCutcheon
  • Reagan Burns, McCutcheon
  • Aly Kirkhoff, Roncalli
  • Charlotte Vinson, Yorktown
  • Emilee Hill, Yorktown
  • Addi Applegate, Yorktown

Second team

  • Sydney Robinson, Brebeuf
  • Lauren Evans, Carmel
  • Brenna Ginder, Carroll
  • Breanna Lane, Castle
  • Gabby Dean, Columbus East
  • Vanessa Del Real, Crown Point
  • Sophie Ledbetter, Hamilton Southeastern
  • Addison Tindall, Homestead
  • Molly Urban, Martinsville
  • Allie Shondell, McCutcheon
  • Macy Hatkevich, Penn
  • Olivia Fish, Seymour
  • Kennedy Wagner, Valparaiso
  • Avery Hales, Warsaw

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Lloy Ball, Angola

Assistant Coach of the Year : Mark Heeter, NorthWood

First team

  • Morgann Gaerte, Angola
  • Delaney Lawson, Bellmont
  • Lauren Ross, Bellmont
  • Sami Christen, Bellmont
  • Josie Nobbe, Greensburg
  • Kate Zellers, Heritage
  • Macy Lengacher, NorthWood
  • Grace Purichia, Providence
  • Makenzie Wagner, Providence
  • Lilly Tappel , Providence
  • Addison Makun, Silver Creek
  • Elle Patterson, Tri-West
  • Reagan Durbin, Western Boone
  • Elena Gubera, Western Boone

Second team

  • Mya Ball, Angola
  • Dylan DeCoursey, Barr Reeve
  • Hailey Cole, Bellmont
  • Sienna Foster, Benton Central
  • Macy Bruton, Crawfordsville
  • Audrey Hudson, FW Bishop Dwenger
  • Jersey Loyer, FW Concordia Lutheran
  • Ella Chapman, Greensburg
  • Claire Castor, Guerin Catholic
  • Claire Bickel, Heritage
  • Madison McCubbins, Monrovia
  • Keira Lucas, Northview
  • Lilly Kaiser, Providence
  • Ellie Priddy, Silver Creek

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Kati Weir, Wapahani

Assistant Coach of the Year : Jacklyn Williams, Lafayette Central Catholic

First team

  • Annelise Allegretti, Andrean
  • Audrey Nohos, Andrean
  • Kara Schutz, Andrean
  • Marin Sanchez, Andrean
  • Grace Roach, Lafayette Central Catholic
  • Kaitlyn Kuckkan, Lafayette Central Catholic
  • Alexis Baney, Madison-Grant
  • Daya Greene, Madison-Grant
  • Ava Smith, Park Tudor
  • Abigail McCoy, Scecina Memorial
  • Cora Baker, South Adams
  • Camryn Wise, Wapahani
  • Chloe Cook, Wapahani
  • Macie Bowden, Wapahani

Second team

  • Sophie Wischmeier, Brownstown Central
  • Sydney Swan, Clinton Prairie
  • Avery Martin, Illiana Christian
  • Rachel Vorst, Lafayette Central Catholic
  • Lauren Paska, Lapel
  • Lilly Claire Howell, Muncie Burris
  • Mandee Weisenburger, Pioneer
  • Mackenzie Rogers, Pioneer
  • Alexandra Kouskousakis, Rochester
  • Allison Daves, Scecina Memorial
  • Macy Pries, South Adams
  • Reese Baker, Wapahani
  • Ella Mauck, Wes-Del
  • Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

CLASS A

Coach of the Year: Katie Johnson, Tecumseh

Assistant Coach of the Year : Karsen Brandt, Lakewood Park Christian

First team

  • Abigail Cresse, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
  • Allie Boyer, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
  • Emiline Wood, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
  • Regan Wilson, Indpls Lutheran
  • Kyleigh Courter, Loogootee
  • Lexi Cripe, South Newton
  • Taylor Cripe, South Newton
  • Grace Margaret Drake, Southwood
  • Bella Nottger, Springs Valley
  • Brianna Marx, Tecumseh
  • Grace Margaret Drake, Tecumseh
  • Payge Johnson, Tecumseh
  • Addison Darlage, Trinity Lutheran
  • Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

Second team

  • Olivia Martinez, Bloomfield
  • Abby Reed, Dalesville
  • Amarah Mcphaul, Dalesville
  • Delaney Kintz, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
  • Olivia Martinez, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
  • Emma Segal, Frontier
  • Cathryn Erwin, Lutheran
  • Hadleigh Filipovich, Lutheran
  • Sydnee Wittmer, Loogootee
  • Allie Hacker, Southwood
  • Leigh Carnres, Springs Valley
  • Ava Kissel, Tecumseh
  • Laura Roeder, Trinity Lutheran
  • Mary Herman, Vincennes Rivet

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school volleyball: Here are the 2022 IHSVCA all-state teams

Comments / 0

Related
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season

MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
FISHERS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball signs two in class of 2023

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has announced the signing of a pair 2023 recruits in Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola. The duo comes in ranked in ESPN’s top 100 with LaMendola at No. 53 while Beaumont checks in at No. 82, both earning four-star rankings. They also earned top 100 rankings with Collegiate Girls Basketball Report (Beaumont- 41, LaMendola – 81) and All-Star Girls Report (LaMendola – 41, Beaumont – 81).
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANA STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state

Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy