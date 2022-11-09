Indiana high school volleyball: Here are the 2022 IHSVCA all-state teams
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2022 season.
Here are this year's honorees.
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Stephanie Bloom, Yorktown
Assistant Coach of the Year : Larry Leonhardt, Hamilton Southeastern
First team
- Lola Schumacher, Brebeuf
- Quinci Thomas, Brownsburg
- Caroline Hilbrich, Floyd Central
- Mandy Hess, Floyd Central
- Ava Vickers, Fishers
- Avery Hobson, Hamilton Southeastern
- Lauren Harden, Hamilton Southeastern
- Macy Hinshaw, Hamilton Southeastern
- Chloe Chicoine, McCutcheon
- Reagan Burns, McCutcheon
- Aly Kirkhoff, Roncalli
- Charlotte Vinson, Yorktown
- Emilee Hill, Yorktown
- Addi Applegate, Yorktown
Second team
- Sydney Robinson, Brebeuf
- Lauren Evans, Carmel
- Brenna Ginder, Carroll
- Breanna Lane, Castle
- Gabby Dean, Columbus East
- Vanessa Del Real, Crown Point
- Sophie Ledbetter, Hamilton Southeastern
- Addison Tindall, Homestead
- Molly Urban, Martinsville
- Allie Shondell, McCutcheon
- Macy Hatkevich, Penn
- Olivia Fish, Seymour
- Kennedy Wagner, Valparaiso
- Avery Hales, Warsaw
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Lloy Ball, Angola
Assistant Coach of the Year : Mark Heeter, NorthWood
First team
- Morgann Gaerte, Angola
- Delaney Lawson, Bellmont
- Lauren Ross, Bellmont
- Sami Christen, Bellmont
- Josie Nobbe, Greensburg
- Kate Zellers, Heritage
- Macy Lengacher, NorthWood
- Grace Purichia, Providence
- Makenzie Wagner, Providence
- Lilly Tappel , Providence
- Addison Makun, Silver Creek
- Elle Patterson, Tri-West
- Reagan Durbin, Western Boone
- Elena Gubera, Western Boone
Second team
- Mya Ball, Angola
- Dylan DeCoursey, Barr Reeve
- Hailey Cole, Bellmont
- Sienna Foster, Benton Central
- Macy Bruton, Crawfordsville
- Audrey Hudson, FW Bishop Dwenger
- Jersey Loyer, FW Concordia Lutheran
- Ella Chapman, Greensburg
- Claire Castor, Guerin Catholic
- Claire Bickel, Heritage
- Madison McCubbins, Monrovia
- Keira Lucas, Northview
- Lilly Kaiser, Providence
- Ellie Priddy, Silver Creek
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Kati Weir, Wapahani
Assistant Coach of the Year : Jacklyn Williams, Lafayette Central Catholic
First team
- Annelise Allegretti, Andrean
- Audrey Nohos, Andrean
- Kara Schutz, Andrean
- Marin Sanchez, Andrean
- Grace Roach, Lafayette Central Catholic
- Kaitlyn Kuckkan, Lafayette Central Catholic
- Alexis Baney, Madison-Grant
- Daya Greene, Madison-Grant
- Ava Smith, Park Tudor
- Abigail McCoy, Scecina Memorial
- Cora Baker, South Adams
- Camryn Wise, Wapahani
- Chloe Cook, Wapahani
- Macie Bowden, Wapahani
Second team
- Sophie Wischmeier, Brownstown Central
- Sydney Swan, Clinton Prairie
- Avery Martin, Illiana Christian
- Rachel Vorst, Lafayette Central Catholic
- Lauren Paska, Lapel
- Lilly Claire Howell, Muncie Burris
- Mandee Weisenburger, Pioneer
- Mackenzie Rogers, Pioneer
- Alexandra Kouskousakis, Rochester
- Allison Daves, Scecina Memorial
- Macy Pries, South Adams
- Reese Baker, Wapahani
- Ella Mauck, Wes-Del
- Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester
CLASS A
Coach of the Year: Katie Johnson, Tecumseh
Assistant Coach of the Year : Karsen Brandt, Lakewood Park Christian
First team
- Abigail Cresse, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
- Allie Boyer, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
- Emiline Wood, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
- Regan Wilson, Indpls Lutheran
- Kyleigh Courter, Loogootee
- Lexi Cripe, South Newton
- Taylor Cripe, South Newton
- Grace Margaret Drake, Southwood
- Bella Nottger, Springs Valley
- Brianna Marx, Tecumseh
- Grace Margaret Drake, Tecumseh
- Payge Johnson, Tecumseh
- Addison Darlage, Trinity Lutheran
- Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Second team
- Olivia Martinez, Bloomfield
- Abby Reed, Dalesville
- Amarah Mcphaul, Dalesville
- Delaney Kintz, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
- Olivia Martinez, F.W. Blackhawk Christian
- Emma Segal, Frontier
- Cathryn Erwin, Lutheran
- Hadleigh Filipovich, Lutheran
- Sydnee Wittmer, Loogootee
- Allie Hacker, Southwood
- Leigh Carnres, Springs Valley
- Ava Kissel, Tecumseh
- Laura Roeder, Trinity Lutheran
- Mary Herman, Vincennes Rivet
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school volleyball: Here are the 2022 IHSVCA all-state teams
