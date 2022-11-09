ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Polls open until 8 p.m.

By News Team
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Once they close and results start to come in, we will be posting major updates here. You can view a full list of results HERE . You can also view interactive results HERE .

eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night

POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered

DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races

Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

District 91 school bond for $250 million fails to pass

IDAHO FALLS — A $250 million school bond that was meant for a new high school, two new elementary schools and a renovation of Skyline High School failed to pass on the ballot during the November general election. It’s the largest bond Idaho Falls School District 91 has ever...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

District 91's $250 million bond fails, 'really disappointed'

Patrons residing in Idaho Falls School District 91 voted against the district’s $250 million bond request on Tuesday. The measure garnered 11,120 votes, 57.98 percent, but fell short of the 66.67 percent supermajority required to pass. There were 8,059 votes or 42.02 percent against the bond. “We are really disappointed with the outcome,” District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said. “We very obviously got the majority again but that isn’t enough...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

JC approves building permit and impact fee waiver for City of Rigby

In the last week, the City of Rigby has taken several steps in preparation and moving forward with the planned upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility. The city requested and was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a waiver of fees for their building permit and the related impact fees.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Army National Guard troops return

45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The post Idaho Army National Guard troops return appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
isu.edu

Idaho State Mourns the Loss of Doug Milder

Doug Milder, Idaho State University’s Director of Campus Recreation for more than 27 years, passed away Nov. 2 after a yearlong battle with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Milder was dedicated not only to Idaho State University, but to promoting recreation for all. He was instrumental in the vision and construction of the Student Recreation Center in 2010.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Much of massive oil spill cleaned up from Pocatello waterways

POCATELLO — Authorities have cleaned up much of a massive mineral oil spill that made its way from a north side industrial park to Pocatello Creek and the Portneuf River. City officials said Monday that Virginia Transformer Corp. confirmed that 6,000 gallons of mineral oil, a highly refined petroleum substance, was released last week from a rail car at its facility at the Titan Center, also known as the former Naval Ordnance Plant. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

