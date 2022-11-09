ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Election Update: Commissioner says smooth sailing as election continues

By Jakob Cordes
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tNsS_0j3hUalT00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Election Commissioner Susan Beales gave an afternoon update on the state of voting across the commonwealth, just hours before polls are set to close.

Beales said issues with electronic poll books in some Central Virginia localities had been resolved, and that voting was now going smoothly, although some precincts did decide to remain on paper poll books instead of returning to the new electronic system.

Beales also said the department was “adding some more features, some more transparency” to the commonwealth’s results page , including user-friendly graphics and a break-down of absentee ballots by precinct.

2022 Election Results

“Hopefully this will help folks understand where we are when we’re reporting tonight,” she said.

Beales also said the department had received no specific reports of election interference or voter intimidation from any local election officials or volunteer poll watchers.

If you voted or cast a provisional ballot, but are worried that your vote wasn’t counted, you can check your voter history using the department’s lookup tool — but don’t worry if you don’t see anything immediately, Beales added.

“You’ll probably need to give it 7 to 30 days,” she said.

Earlier today, Beales told reporters that a record number of Virginians registered to vote ahead of today’s election — and thanks to a new law in Virginia, many more can now register at their polling place and cast a provisional ballot .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats took two of three competitive congressional races Tuesday night. “The most significant victory, I think by far, was in the new 7th district, Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, basically had to move all of her operations up north, and she managed to win in a district in a year like this probably should have gone Republican,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The 2022 election will have many, new firsts in Virginia

Election officials are gearing up for Election Day with some new rules. In many ways, this election will be an election of firsts. It'll be the first time Virginia has same-day voter registration. And it'll be the first time that early votes will be recorded in the precinct where the voters live instead of a jurisdiction-wide at-large precinct.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy