Maricopa County, AZ

GOP urges voters to reject official pens at polling sites as volunteers hand out ballpoints

By Robert Anglen, Brenda Muñoz Murguia and Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Don't use official markers on ballots, Republican representatives told voters at polling stations as they handed out ballpoint pens on Election Day.

Bring your own pens was the message to voters at another Maricopa County polling station.

A largely debunked conspiracy theory that markers voters use to check ballots cannot be trusted was spread anew Tuesday by GOP leaders and candidates.

"We're concerned citizens," said Kay Bateman, who set up a table outside a polling station in Sun City West. "We care about what happens, and we want people to love one another, care about each other, and not continue with what's going on."

Bateman identified herself as the GOP precinct captain of Legislative District 28.

Bateman said there were concerns about felt tip pens bleeding through the ballot but couldn't name anyone who had experienced any difficulties with the felt tip pens provided.

Marlene Di Tell, an Legislative District 28 GOP member who helped Bateman pass out ballpoint pens, said it was important to alert voters. They set up a table outside the 75-foot legal perimeter to prevent interference with the election.

"We're just doing what we need to do," Di Tell said.

The two women said they were not affiliated with any organization.

The polling inspector at the Sherriff's Posse voting site would not speak with The Republic or address whether the ballpoint pens posed a problem with the voting machines.

Pen controversies are not new to Maricopa County. The election day issues come two years after baseless allegations about government-issued Sharpies spread during the 2020 election. The false claim that ballots cast by voters using the pen would be disqualified has been repeatedly debunked by election officials.

The pen conspiracy manifested in Maricopa County during the Aug. 2 primary, when some ballots were marred by smeared ink from county-provided Pentels.

Elections staff provide felt tip markers for voters to use at the polls because they dry quickly. Officials say that's important because ballots cast in person on Election Day do not have a lot of time to dry before they are placed into tabulation machines.

Slow-drying pens can cause tabulators to reject ballots until the machines are cleaned.

For the midterm election, officials opted for PaperMate felt tip pens, which appear to have fixed that issue.

Arizona Election Results 2022:Live Update

But that didn't stop the ink drama from running.

Voters at Desert Christian Fellowship Church in central Phoenix said they were warned to bring their own pens to the polls.

Among those spreading fears about the ink: Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and Rep. Mark Finchem, R, Oro Valley.

"Use your own pen," Ward Tweeted just before 9 a.m.

Finchem, who is running for secretary of state and wants to oversee elections in Arizona, told voters on Monday night to bring snacks, water and blue ink pens to the polls.

State and county officials on Tuesday advised again to follow the instructions at the polling places and to use the pens provided.

Megan Gilbertson, communications director at the Maricopa County Elections Department, could not say if the ballpoint pens used by some voters had snarled any voting machines.

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @robertanglen.

Reach reporter Sasha Hupka at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @SashaHupka.

