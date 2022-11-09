Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers' message after latest loss: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Despite struggling this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
Vikings TE Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with their tight end depth early in the 2022 NFL season. This has prompted the team to make multiple moves at the position, including their trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Of course, injures are a major factor to these problems. Not...
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Yardbarker
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
Cowboys' McCarthy senses emotions with Green Bay return near
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy put off questions about his return to Green Bay as long as possible. When the Dallas Cowboys coach finally had to talk about his old coaching home, he interrupted with an expletive as a reporter prone to queries on X’s and O’s went with a touchy-feely one. “You guys are trying to make me cry,” McCarthy said, drawing hearty laughs. “Why don’t you ask me a question about 12 personnel or something?” Sorry, coach. Everybody wants to know what’s going through the mind of the man who led the Packers to a Super Bowl title before an unhappy ending with a midseason firing almost eight years later.
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: 'Pound' & 'Break' Packers for McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Smith knows what's at stake Sunday when the team travels to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (3-6). A win for the Cowboys would put their record at 7-2, making it a near certainty that the team will secure a playoff spot barring a colossal collapse. But the history and emotion behind Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay is drawing major headlines, something Smith recognizes as well.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday
Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back in limited capacity
Rodgers (thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After Wednesday's DNP, Rodgers at least returned to individual drills one day later as he continues to deal with a lingering right thumb injury. Assuming he trends as he normally has the previous four games, he again will direct the Packers offense Sunday against the Cowboys. As for Green Bay's receiving corps, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, while security blanket Randall Cobb (ankle) isn't eligible to come off IR for another week. Consequently, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Sammy Watkins (knee), who both were limited Thursday, project for large workloads this weekend, assuming they're active. Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers and potentially practice squad member Juwann Winfree are the candidates to round out the group.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
Vanderbilt doctors tracking football head injury data through ‘smart’ mouthguards
