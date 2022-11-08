ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

By By Larry Keller
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479T2f_0j3hUVIi00

Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents.

“Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race.

In a huge upset, County Mayor Robert Weinroth lost to newcomer Marci Woodward in his bid Tuesday to be re-elected to the county commission in District 4, which extends from Boca Raton through suburban Boynton Beach and east to the barrier island near Lantana. Woodward received 48,889 votes — 52% — to 45,212 votes for Weinroth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wl42g_0j3hUVIi00

Like other Republicans seeking seats on the county commission, Woodward was heavily outraised and outspent. Weinroth raised more than eight times as much money as his opponent — $416,971 to Woodward’s $48,727. He spent $289,052 to $33,654 by Woodward, also more than eight times as much.

Florida general election 2022: Races and candidates on Palm Beach County voters' ballots

Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

Weinroth advertised heavily on television stations in West Palm Beach. Contributors who gave $1,000 include Ranger Construction, U.S. Sugar Corp., the Government Law Group, Phoenix Equipment, South Gardens Citrus Holding, the Compson Group, Colony Reserve @ Lake Worth LLC and land planner Ken Tuma.

Woodward, a homemaker who helps run her husband’s industrial coating business, received an $11,000 contribution from the county’s Republican Party.

She said on her website that county policies enacted during the COVID shutdown prompted her to challenge Weinroth.

She told The Palm Beach Post in an interview that she opposed the $200 million affordable housing bond issue. She also complained about aggressive enforcement of the county’s zoning code by code enforcement.

Weinroth, 70, also lives in Boca Raton. He supported the bond issue, noting that even with the thousands of new housing units constructed over the last decade, the supply of affordable workforce housing is about 100,000 units short of demand.

County Commission District 6: Rep. Sara Baxter defeats Michelle McGovern

In the District 6 contest, Democrat Michelle Oyola McGovern lost to Republican Sara Baxter, who got 40,763 votes to 36,445 for McGovern — or a 5.6 % difference.

Neither McGovern, 46, of Wellington, nor Baxter had ever sought elected office.

McGovern raised $447,898; Baxter, $119,338. McGovern spent $341,763 to Baxter’s $109,849. Baxter, though, was the most well financed of the three Republicans seeking a seat on the county commission. A real estate agent, she contributed $20,000 to her campaign on Aug. 15. She also received an $11,000 contribution from the Republican Party of Palm Beach County.

McGovern defeated State Rep. Matt Willhite in the Democratic primary. Most of her campaign war chest was spent during that election. Baxter ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

McGovern’s political action committee received a $10,000 contribution last month from a builder seeking to develop a parcel adjacent to Valencia Shores on Lyons Road in an unincorporated area of the county. Valencia Shores strongly opposes the development.

County Commission District 2: Incumbent Gregg Weiss wins

In District 2, incumbent Democrat Gregg Weiss bucked the trend and handily defeated Republican challenger Jeffrey Skene. Weiss is the current vice mayor. It was Skene’s first attempt at elected office.

Weiss received 36,363 votes to 28,510 for Skene, a 12.1% margin of victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocSsj_0j3hUVIi00

Weiss raised $249,237 and Skene $13,695. Nearly half of Skene’s campaign funds, $6,500, came from the county GOP organization.

Meanwhile, in September and October, Weiss’s $1,000 contributors included Clifford Hertz, an attorney; JMorton Planning and Landscape; Ken Tuma, a landscape architect; Lynx At Lake Worth; Government Law Group; U.S. Sugar Corp.; Southern Gardens Citrus Holding; South Central Florida Express, Geoffrey Sluggett, a government-relations consultant' and Red Barn Feed and Supply.

Weiss spent $173,675 on his campaign compared to $12,840 by Skene on his.

During Weiss’ interview before the Post editorial board, he was asked if he wanted to respond to something that Skene had said during the campaign. “I’m not sure I have heard my opponent say anything. If you have heard something, let me know.”

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer Mike Diamond contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

Comments / 3

Related
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gannett, parent company of The Palm Beach Post, provides grants to local charitable groups

Several charitable groups in Palm Beach County have received a financial boost from Gannett, the media parent company of The Palm Beach Post. College for Kids, which operates locally as Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, Green Cars for Kids, the Live Like Jake Foundation and PRISM FL got a combined $21,925 through grants from Gannett's A Community Thrives program, which is funded by the Gannett Foundation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
OK! Magazine

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day

Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy