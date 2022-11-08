Alachua County voters overwhelmingly reelect Democratic county commissioners

Alachua County residents overwhelmingly reelected the same Board of County Commissioners that was voted in two years ago after a bit of a shake-up that briefly disrupted the board's makeup.

Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler and Ken Cornell — all Democrats — took decisive leads early against their Republican opponents and they didn't let up.

While each cruised to a victory with more than 13,000 votes over their opponent, none had a more difficult journey than Alford.

The former environmental engineer resigned in May after The Gainesville Sun reported she lived outside her district due to personal reasons.

Afterward, she managed to find a new home and qualified for her former seat in time for the election. She won Tuesday by 16,000 votes over incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the vacated seat.

"I'm truly humbled that so many citizens in Alachua County had enough faith and trust in me to put me back on the commission," Alford said. "I'm just floored by the amount of support I had."

Alford said she plans to focus more on affordable housing after struggling to find a home in the region prior to qualifying.

"One of the hardest journeys I've had this year was finding a house I could afford," she said. "That's really given me a real empathy for others trying to find housing."

Alford said she plans to address road issues and conservation with the passage of the Wild Spaces Public Places surtax.

While disappointed in the over results, Eagle-Glenn she is proud that she saw gains from her previous run.

"I feel a personal sense of victory because we won single-member districts," she said. "As a local Republican leader, I know that the odds have been historically against us and I knew that stepping into this process."

Eagle-Glenn, who added she has enjoyed learning and listening to citizens while on the board, said she feels the make-up of county representation will soon change with the referendum passing.

"I really believe that we are closing in on the opposition," she said. "We have an opportunity to change the culture of Alachua County. It's a process. The fight is never over ... I think we've shown up this year and put up a really good fight. While we didn't win across the board we are incrementally winning."

Marihelen Wheeler, District 2

Wheeler, who faced similar residency questions, defeated local Republican Party chair Ed Braddy by nearly 15,000 votes and 57.75% of the popular vote.

Last week, a judge tossed out a lawsuit that contested her residency after her Democratic primary win.

Wheeler said Tuesday she is pleased to put the issue behind her and get back making her sole focus the work before the County Commission. She said the win solidifies the community’s support for what the commission is doing.

“I think it shows that the voters in Alachua County realize we have a good team and the strength of what we bring to the commission is in our different professions that we represent more than the party,” Wheeler said. “I think we’re a good team of professionals that are able to rally the support of the community.”

The former school teacher said she was disappointed that voters passed the single-member district referendum but believes many didn't understand what they were voting on due to the amount of misleading information being pushed by Republicans. She expressed interest in attempting to overturn the measure in 2024.

Braddy said he is proud of his race and how Republicans performed in a region primarily dominated by Democrats.

"It's certainly a tough county to run in as Republican," he said. "We knew that. But I'm grateful for the votes we got and proud of the other Republicans who ran their races."

Braddy said it's noteworthy that two conservative candidates were elected to the Soil and Water Conservation Board, which rarely is contended for by Republicans.

He added that the passage of single-member districts was significant because it opens the door for more conservative candidates to seek election to the County Commission in the future.

"It means we can be competitive in all county races, so I'm happy," he said.

Ken Cornell, District 4

Cornell, the longest-serving commissioner of the candidates, held the largest lead of the night by over roughly 17,000 votes over Republican challenger Van Elmore. Cornell earned 57.87% of the popular vote with more than 54,000 votes in his favor.

“I feel great,” Cornell said after the election results came in. “I’m honored to have the support of Alachua County. We’re working on a number of things, funding roads and Wild Spaces Public Places, and the citizens want us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Non-party candidate Anthony Johnson pulled in about 2,500 votes to account for 2.7% of the total.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County voters overwhelmingly reelect Democratic county commissioners