ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gainesville Sun

Alachua County voters overwhelmingly reelect Democratic county commissioners

By Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago

Alachua County residents overwhelmingly reelected the same Board of County Commissioners that was voted in two years ago after a bit of a shake-up that briefly disrupted the board's makeup.

Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler and Ken Cornell — all Democrats — took decisive leads early against their Republican opponents and they didn't let up.

While each cruised to a victory with more than 13,000 votes over their opponent, none had a more difficult journey than Alford.

The former environmental engineer resigned in May after The Gainesville Sun reported she lived outside her district due to personal reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMubU_0j3hUUPz00

Afterward, she managed to find a new home and qualified for her former seat in time for the election. She won Tuesday by 16,000 votes over incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the vacated seat.

"I'm truly humbled that so many citizens in Alachua County had enough faith and trust in me to put me back on the commission," Alford said. "I'm just floored by the amount of support I had."

More: Alachua County chairwoman Marihelen Wheeler wins court battle over controversial residency claims

More: Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford plans to resign after district residency questioned

More: 'Ignorance is expensive.' Alachua County officials pay nearly $16,000 in back taxes, fines

Alford said she plans to focus more on affordable housing after struggling to find a home in the region prior to qualifying.

"One of the hardest journeys I've had this year was finding a house I could afford," she said. "That's really given me a real empathy for others trying to find housing."

Alford said she plans to address road issues and conservation with the passage of the Wild Spaces Public Places surtax.

While disappointed in the over results, Eagle-Glenn she is proud that she saw gains from her previous run.

"I feel a personal sense of victory because we won single-member districts," she said. "As a local Republican leader, I know that the odds have been historically against us and I knew that stepping into this process."

Eagle-Glenn, who added she has enjoyed learning and listening to citizens while on the board, said she feels the make-up of county representation will soon change with the referendum passing.

"I really believe that we are closing in on the opposition," she said. "We have an opportunity to change the culture of Alachua County. It's a process. The fight is never over ... I think we've shown up this year and put up a really good fight. While we didn't win across the board we are incrementally winning."

Marihelen Wheeler, District 2

Wheeler, who faced similar residency questions, defeated local Republican Party chair Ed Braddy by nearly 15,000 votes and 57.75% of the popular vote.

Last week, a judge tossed out a lawsuit that contested her residency after her Democratic primary win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ts5Lo_0j3hUUPz00

Wheeler said Tuesday she is pleased to put the issue behind her and get back making her sole focus the work before the County Commission. She said the win solidifies the community’s support for what the commission is doing.

“I think it shows that the voters in Alachua County realize we have a good team and the strength of what we bring to the commission is in our different professions that we represent more than the party,” Wheeler said. “I think we’re a good team of professionals that are able to rally the support of the community.”

The former school teacher said she was disappointed that voters passed the single-member district referendum but believes many didn't understand what they were voting on due to the amount of misleading information being pushed by Republicans. She expressed interest in attempting to overturn the measure in 2024.

Braddy said he is proud of his race and how Republicans performed in a region primarily dominated by Democrats.

"It's certainly a tough county to run in as Republican," he said. "We knew that. But I'm grateful for the votes we got and proud of the other Republicans who ran their races."

Braddy said it's noteworthy that two conservative candidates were elected to the Soil and Water Conservation Board, which rarely is contended for by Republicans.

He added that the passage of single-member districts was significant because it opens the door for more conservative candidates to seek election to the County Commission in the future.

"It means we can be competitive in all county races, so I'm happy," he said.

Ken Cornell, District 4

Cornell, the longest-serving commissioner of the candidates, held the largest lead of the night by over roughly 17,000 votes over Republican challenger Van Elmore. Cornell earned 57.87% of the popular vote with more than 54,000 votes in his favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3QZV_0j3hUUPz00

“I feel great,” Cornell said after the election results came in. “I’m honored to have the support of Alachua County. We’re working on a number of things, funding roads and Wild Spaces Public Places, and the citizens want us to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Non-party candidate Anthony Johnson pulled in about 2,500 votes to account for 2.7% of the total.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County voters overwhelmingly reelect Democratic county commissioners

Comments / 4

J. Criswell
4d ago

Can these citizens of Alachua County say they are really happy with th e directions our county has gone in ? Don't they remember the Covid dictatorship these chicken Littles tried to pull? Do they vote Democrat out of default ? Thank God we still have a Governor with brains and a common sense. Thankyou DeSantis for saving Florida.

Reply
5
Related
wuft.org

See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections

Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry shooting claims one

A dispute between two neighbors led to a fatal shooting in Newberry on Wednesday morning. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a shooting at 27726 SW 87th Ave. at 9:24 a.m. It was determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor...
NEWBERRY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police investigate homicide, string of shootings

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, marking the third incident of gun violence in Gainesville in less than four days. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to 100 NE 22nd St., following a report of an unconscious Black man found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy