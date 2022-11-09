ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Democrats retain control of US Senate after win in Nevada

Thanks for joining us for today's developments, which will resonate through US politics in the months and years to come. We're pausing our live page now, but will be up and running again on Sunday morning, Washington DC time - when you can expect both parties to start getting their messaging out on the Sunday politics shows.
NEVADA STATE
BBC

US midterms: Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona

US President Joe Biden's Democrats have inched closer to keeping control of the Senate, with a projected win in Arizona following the midterm elections. Three days after Americans voted, the BBC's US partner CBS estimates Democrat Mark Kelly has beaten Republican challenger Blake Masters. That would leave the Senate at...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Donald Trump: Why is he suddenly attacking Ron DeSantis?

Here we go again. Seven years ago, Donald Trump was feuding with the Rupert Murdoch conservative media empire and launching ruthless attacks against a Florida governor who many Republicans had anointed their leading presidential contender. The real-estate magnate was then the ultimate outsider, seeking to tear down the political establishment...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Cheers in Kherson, Russian woes and a superyacht - Ukraine round-up

There was jubilation as Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the key southern city of Kherson, and Russia announced it had fully withdrawn. Ukraine's national flag was seen flying on the streets and local residents chanted as Kyiv's troops arrived. "Our people. Ours. Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, hailing the...
BBC

Putin can’t escape fallout from Russian retreat in Ukraine

How the message has changed. Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, TV talk show hosts here were confidently predicting that within days Russian troops would be marching through Kyiv. That was nearly nine months ago. This week the same presenters were grim faced as they announced the army's "difficult decision" to...
BBC

Ukraine war: Kherson curfew and river ban in security crackdown

After scenes of joy in newly liberated Kherson the Ukrainian authorities have imposed a curfew and restricted travel in and out of the city, as the security situation remains tense. There are fears that Russian troops, now digging in on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river, may resume shelling.
BBC

Celebrations in Ukraine after 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson

We've been seeing more celebrations today in Odesa and Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from Kherson - the only regional capital taken since the war began. In Kyiv, a city of power cuts, where street lamps have gone dark, Russia's retreat from Kherson has sparked celebration. News of this significant Ukrainian...
BBC

No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary

There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy