Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections. “It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”. The...
BBC
Democrats retain control of US Senate after win in Nevada
Thanks for joining us for today's developments, which will resonate through US politics in the months and years to come. We're pausing our live page now, but will be up and running again on Sunday morning, Washington DC time - when you can expect both parties to start getting their messaging out on the Sunday politics shows.
BBC
Student loan forgiveness: Government stops taking applications after ruling
The US government has stopped taking applications for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan after a judge ruled it was illegal. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote on Thursday that the plan was unlawful because it overstepped the power of Congress. The judge's ruling blocked debt relief for 26 million...
BBC
US midterms: Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona
US President Joe Biden's Democrats have inched closer to keeping control of the Senate, with a projected win in Arizona following the midterm elections. Three days after Americans voted, the BBC's US partner CBS estimates Democrat Mark Kelly has beaten Republican challenger Blake Masters. That would leave the Senate at...
BBC
Donald Trump: Why is he suddenly attacking Ron DeSantis?
Here we go again. Seven years ago, Donald Trump was feuding with the Rupert Murdoch conservative media empire and launching ruthless attacks against a Florida governor who many Republicans had anointed their leading presidential contender. The real-estate magnate was then the ultimate outsider, seeking to tear down the political establishment...
BBC
Cheers in Kherson, Russian woes and a superyacht - Ukraine round-up
There was jubilation as Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the key southern city of Kherson, and Russia announced it had fully withdrawn. Ukraine's national flag was seen flying on the streets and local residents chanted as Kyiv's troops arrived. "Our people. Ours. Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, hailing the...
BBC
Putin can’t escape fallout from Russian retreat in Ukraine
How the message has changed. Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, TV talk show hosts here were confidently predicting that within days Russian troops would be marching through Kyiv. That was nearly nine months ago. This week the same presenters were grim faced as they announced the army's "difficult decision" to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kherson curfew and river ban in security crackdown
After scenes of joy in newly liberated Kherson the Ukrainian authorities have imposed a curfew and restricted travel in and out of the city, as the security situation remains tense. There are fears that Russian troops, now digging in on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river, may resume shelling.
BBC
Celebrations in Ukraine after 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson
We've been seeing more celebrations today in Odesa and Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from Kherson - the only regional capital taken since the war began. In Kyiv, a city of power cuts, where street lamps have gone dark, Russia's retreat from Kherson has sparked celebration. News of this significant Ukrainian...
BBC
No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary
There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...
Comments / 0