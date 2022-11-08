David O'Keefe victory in Leon County's District 5 Seat a bright spot for progressives

Political newcomer David O'Keefe snagged a victory Tuesday night for the county's District 5 seat.

With 26,240 unofficial votes based on all precincts reporting in the District 5 County Commission race, O'Keefe received 14,354 votes, or 54.7%, compared to challenger Paula DeBoles Johnson, who received 11,886 votes or 45.30%.

O'Keefe and DeBoles Johnson, both political newcomers, faced off in the general election after clearing the August primary election field when PR man and former Chamber executive Jay Revell and integrated marketing firm owner Dustin Rivest effectively split the establishment vote.

O'Keefe's anti-establishment victory represents a progressive bright spot in a night that saw more centrist candidates and incumbents win election.

“I’m really grateful for all of the people who have been involved in this campaign. We have a lot of volunteers who have never volunteered on a campaign of any sort,” O’Keefe said. “I’m looking forward to a quiet weekend before I have to get to work.”

O'Keefe allied himself with City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who is the defacto leader of the progressive wing of the local Democratic Party. He also received an official endorsement from City Commissioner Jack Porter, another progressive voice who entered local politics two years ago.

Porter said she met O’Keefe when he volunteered on her campaign, adding she appreciated his integrity and the position he took against the controversial $27 million Doak Campbell Stadium funding.

“I felt like he had the integrity and passion to serve, compassion as well as the skill set as a CPA that we don’t have at the county or at the city that I thought was going to bring something really different to our local government,” Porter said.

“I think people are realizing they deserve better from their leadership,” Porter continued. “I think they feel like the priorities and decisions that have been made in the past are out of step with their values and out of step with a commitment to serve all Leon County residents.”

DeBoles Johnson issued the following statement regarding the election results:

"Over the past year, our team has committed everything to this race. To my family and the team, I am so very grateful for every single hour you've committed to helping me in this race. So today, while things didn't go the way we planned, know that we gave this race everything we had and I couldn't be prouder of us. So tonight we rest, and tomorrow we go back to being who we've always been, public servants, change agents and community builders."

O'Keefe lays out priorities

As the results trickled in and showed O’Keefe with a commanding lead, he felt good.

He was supported by his wife, friends, Matlow, Porter, and a legion of campaign volunteers who feasted on pizza from Matlow-owned Gaines Street Pies while sitting in the adjourning War Horse Whiskey Bar on Capital Circle North East.

In the bar's rear, a giant flat screen television displayed the rolling election numbers.

The results, for him, revealed a strong sense of confidence by voters who craved change and believed he could deliver.

O'Keefe, who most recently served as CFO of WFSU, said more attention is needed toward financial stewardship and following the money.

He's not convinced corruption has been rooted out of local government following the explosive public corruption scandal that rocked City Hall and sent prominent businessmen and a former city commissioner to jail.

Once sworn in, O’Keefe said his first priority will be finding viable solutions to address affordable housing.

“The first thing I’m going to do is see ... what policies we can implement from other cities that have been successful,” he said, adding he’d like to focus on affordable rental housing.

In addition, especially on the heels of another fatal mass shooting in Tallahassee, O’Keefe said odds are there will be another shooting by the time he’s sworn in.

“I’m not wishing this, but this is a reality,” O’Keefe said. “We need to make sure we are putting the resources behind the solutions coming out of the Sheriff’s Report and the Council for Men and Boys.”

While O'Keefe was celebrated his first successful run for office, DeBoles Johnson was home with family when the results came in.

She nearly made history.

If she won the District 5 seat, DeBoles Johnson would have been the fourth person of color of elected on the Leon County Commission — which would have created a minority majority for the first time in the commission's history.

She wears two professional hats, one as Leon County's employee engagement and performance manager and executive director of the Capital City Youth Development Corporation, a nonprofit she founded in 2003.

