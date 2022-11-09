ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAFem_0j3hTo5Q00

Ohio State held on at No. 2 in the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The possibility for the Buckeyes to slip had loomed following an ugly win at Northwestern last weekend in which they needed a pair of touchdowns in the second half to pull ahead of the Wildcats in windy weather.

But despite the overall underwhelming performance, they remained among only four undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision and were not penalized by the selection committee.

Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State who chairs the committee, said members discussed the challenging playing conditions the Buckeyes experienced.

“It was a topic of discussion as we went through just as everything else is to make sure we understand all the factors,” Corrigan said.

On a Saturday filled with upsets, two other unbeatens within the top-four of the rankings — Tennessee and Clemson — also stumbled on the road.

C.J. Stroud:Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Marvin Harrison Jr.:'I want to be great so bad.' Marvin Harrison Jr. combines talent with work ethic at OSU

The Volunteers, who debuted atop the rankings last week as a product of a big-play offense and a marquee win over Alabama, lost at Georgia, which moved up from No. 3 to grab ahold of the top spot in their place. The Tigers, who began at No. 4, were pummeled at Notre Dame.

Behind Georgia and Ohio State in the latest rankings were Michigan at No. 3 and Texas Christian at No. 4. The teams are all 9-0.

Tennessee was No. 5, followed by Oregon at No. 6, Louisiana State at No. 7 and Southern California at No. 8. Following their losses, Alabama and Clemson fell to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

The top of the rankings mirrored both of the major polls that were released earlier this week.

The teams ranked among the top-four qualify for the playoff. The expansion to a 12-team format is not expected until 2024 or later.

The Buckeyes’ résumé also got a boost with Notre Dame moving into the rankings at No. 20, giving them a second win over a ranked team. Penn State is No. 14.

Corrigan said the victory over the Irish was a factor in keeping Ohio State one spot ahead of Michigan, which moved up from No. 5 after winning at Rutgers. Both teams have wins over the Nittany Lions, handing them their only losses.

"If anything, that non-conference schedule from Michigan has been a factor," Corrigan said.

The Wolverines did not face any Power Five conference teams outside the Big Ten, opening against Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut over the first three weeks of the season. None of those teams have a winning record and are a combined 9-20 overall.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is counting down days to Ohio State, Big Ten Championship

If you have followed Jim Harbaugh over the years, whether it was during his time at Stanford, while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, or since he took over as head coach at Michigan, you are well aware that he is always about taking things one day at a time, and not looking today. During a recent interview, Harbaugh was still preaching about taking things “one day at a time” like his mother Jackie always says, but he also made it a point to mention Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day explains why Tommy Eichenberg is the definition of a B1G linebacker

Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach, believes his linebacker is the definition of a B1G linebacker. Day had high praises for linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Thursday afternoon. “If you try to recognize a Big Ten linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg is just that,” Day said Thursday. “… Boy he’s playing at a high level and he’s the leader of our defense.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes close out the 2023 cycle by repeating a historic feat?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class is in the endgame now as it awaits the decision of a handful of five-star recruits. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is trying to repeat the success of 2021 when he landed Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as a pair of five-star edge rushers viewed as top-five players nationally. In a career filled with successful moments, Johnson pulling that off was the most impressive thing he’s done as a recruiter, and now both are gradually living up to the ratings as sophomores.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ridgedale basketball team will have a game with Pleasant High School on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy