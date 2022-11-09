ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline

A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween

Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Elite Daily

Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
People

Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'

In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
People

People

Community Policy