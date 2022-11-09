Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline
A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween
Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
Brad Pitt Is ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Angelina Jolie’s Allegations That He Was ‘Physically and Emotionally Abusive’
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch
Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project. Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
