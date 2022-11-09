Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Related
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
Santa Monica Mirror
San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near Santa Monica
Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023. Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the Brentwood Town Center, this time it is a new location of Parakeet Cafe, a restaurant from San Diego as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This will be the second Los Angeles location for Parakeet Cafe after they open a new Parakeet Cafe in Beverly Hills by the end of this year.
splashmags.com
Broadway Baker – A Sweet Shop in Santa Monica that Ships Nationwide
I love Broadway shows and I love sweets. So, you can imagine how excited I was to find the Broadway Baker!. However, this sweet shop isn’t in New York City. It’s in Santa Monica, California, and offering its delectable cookies, cakes, sweets and treats to the community there.
This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million
The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year
After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
abovethelaw.com
Tom Girardi: The Story That Will Not Fade Away
One of the things that I like best about being a lawyer is learning, always learning, about what to do and what not to do. When lawyers and judges wander into deep doo-doo, I wonder, “What were they thinking?” One of the things that teaches me what not to do is my very own State Bar of California. I had sorta promised my ATL editor that the stories on Tom Girardi, the California attorney who ripped off his clients for so many years, would die of their own accord, but I was wrong. (Sorry.)
purewow.com
7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Modern Farmhouse in Thousand Oaks with Extraordinary Quality Finishes Comes to The Market with Asking Price $7 Million
The Home in Thousand Oaks, a special property in the ultra exclusive gated community with extraordinary quality finishes, sensational views and beautiful grounds boasting a custom pool, spa, multiple fountains and lush professional landscape is now available for sale. This home located at 1690 Miller Ranch Dr, Thousand Oaks, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jordan Cohen (Phone: 818-435-5220) at RE/MAX ONE for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
foxla.com
Mountain lion hit and killed on 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was struck and killed overnight on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. California Highway Patrol started getting calls about an animal down in the southbound lanes near Mulholland Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived minutes later and found the big cat dead.
Sfvbj.com
Three Undeveloped Parcels in Palmdale Fetch $7.3 Million
Three undeveloped land sites totaling 23 acres in Palmdale have sold for a combined $7.3 million. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St. West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty LLC acquired the sites from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Video: Car smashes into 7-Eleven in Santa Clarita
Security cameras capture the moment a vehicle violently slams into a 7-Eleven store in Santa Clarita on Wednesday. The car is seen smashing through the glass-windowed entrance and destroying a display aisle filled with snacks and drinks. An exterior camera shows the moments right before the destructive collision. A black sedan is seen pulling up […]
Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu
Five people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery head on collision on Pacific Coast Highway just outside Malibu. Authorities say the collision occurred when one driver crossed the median center line into wrong way traffic. The accident occurred around 4:30 Sunday morning on a stretch of PCH that is not illuminated in the dark. One […] The post Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
People
351K+
Followers
58K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0