Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Young-Williams Animal Center urgently needs dry dog, cat and puppy food
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center said Tuesday they urgently need dry dog, cat and puppy food so they could feed more than 350 animals in their care. They were asking for donations of food from the public to help them continue feeding the animals. They said anyone who wants to donate food can stop by the center from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. They can also use a delivery service like Instacart to deliver food to either their Division Street location or their Kingston Pike location.
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Claiborne County.
wvlt.tv
Bowl for Autism event spares great support
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big shout out to Angela Hunter and the good folks with the Our Place Art Organization, which recently put on their bowl for autism event at Maple Hall Lanes in downtown Knoxville. They raised some 10 thousand dollars for the cause. The money and support...
Tennessee Tribune
The Mend House Sober Living Community Fundraiser Draws Hundreds
KNOXVILLE, TN — Faith, compassion, education, service, and love. these are the five core values of The Mend House, a sober living community created by Founder and Executive Director, Reico Hopewell. Now a 501c3 organization, over the years since it began in 2015, over 2500 men have been able to rebuild their lives and transition back into mainstream society. It takes time to recover and at The Mend House there is time to recover, rebuild, and re-engage.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offering free season passes for pre-K students
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season. The pass is available to pre-K students born in 2018 or 2019. The Dollywood 2023 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and offers a year of admission for free. Those interested in snagging a pass can register now on Dollywood’s website.
Zoo Knoxville moved ‘a ton of tortoises’ after greenhouse malfunction
Zoo Knoxville's tortoises have been moved to a new home temporarily after a carbon monoxide alarm went off in their greenhouse, according to a video shared by the zoo.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
Cattle on the loose after tractor trailer overturns on I-40 West in Cocke Co. Officials in Cocke Co. said I-40 West is backed up after a tractor trailer carrying 68 cattle overturned. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Powell...
wvlt.tv
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
wvlt.tv
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
wvlt.tv
Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new baby penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. He is a 2-month-old African penguin, an endangered species that could go extinct within years. The animal was hatched at the aquarium and raised by curators. There are now 26 African penguins at...
Farragut house fire extinguished, family cat saved by Rural Metro
Rural Metro Fire officials are reminding people about the importance of working smoke detectors after crews responded to a house fire in Farragut early Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. On Nov. 25, the...
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee group recommends new tech, communication to avoid scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee group said family members and new technology are ways to help older relatives avoid being scammed out of money and personal information. Right At Home works with older people on a daily basis, which includes those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The owner, Joy...
WBIR
Knoxville aid worker remembered for his service and dedication
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and Family in East Tennessee are mourning the loss of 45-year-old Stephen Troell. He was killed in Iraq where he lived with his family for 15 years. He served as an aid teaching English to people there. He was serving with the Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate
A monument was unveiled in front of Powell High School, honoring graduates that died in wars. He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this. An East Tennessee man in his twilight years is reconnecting with a hobby from his youth, hoping that it might just help him live even longer.
wvlt.tv
Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
