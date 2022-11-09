ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Young-Williams Animal Center urgently needs dry dog, cat and puppy food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center said Tuesday they urgently need dry dog, cat and puppy food so they could feed more than 350 animals in their care. They were asking for donations of food from the public to help them continue feeding the animals. They said anyone who wants to donate food can stop by the center from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. They can also use a delivery service like Instacart to deliver food to either their Division Street location or their Kingston Pike location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bowl for Autism event spares great support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big shout out to Angela Hunter and the good folks with the Our Place Art Organization, which recently put on their bowl for autism event at Maple Hall Lanes in downtown Knoxville. They raised some 10 thousand dollars for the cause. The money and support...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

The Mend House Sober Living Community Fundraiser Draws Hundreds

KNOXVILLE, TN — Faith, compassion, education, service, and love. these are the five core values of The Mend House, a sober living community created by Founder and Executive Director, Reico Hopewell. Now a 501c3 organization, over the years since it began in 2015, over 2500 men have been able to rebuild their lives and transition back into mainstream society. It takes time to recover and at The Mend House there is time to recover, rebuild, and re-engage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood offering free season passes for pre-K students

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season. The pass is available to pre-K students born in 2018 or 2019. The Dollywood 2023 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and offers a year of admission for free. Those interested in snagging a pass can register now on Dollywood’s website.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

Cattle on the loose after tractor trailer overturns on I-40 West in Cocke Co. Officials in Cocke Co. said I-40 West is backed up after a tractor trailer carrying 68 cattle overturned. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Powell...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies welcomes baby penguin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a new baby penguin at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. He is a 2-month-old African penguin, an endangered species that could go extinct within years. The animal was hatched at the aquarium and raised by curators. There are now 26 African penguins at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. On Nov. 25, the...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee group recommends new tech, communication to avoid scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee group said family members and new technology are ways to help older relatives avoid being scammed out of money and personal information. Right At Home works with older people on a daily basis, which includes those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The owner, Joy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville aid worker remembered for his service and dedication

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and Family in East Tennessee are mourning the loss of 45-year-old Stephen Troell. He was killed in Iraq where he lived with his family for 15 years. He served as an aid teaching English to people there. He was serving with the Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge museum honors legends behind the baseball plate

A monument was unveiled in front of Powell High School, honoring graduates that died in wars. He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this. An East Tennessee man in his twilight years is reconnecting with a hobby from his youth, hoping that it might just help him live even longer.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
SWEETWATER, TN

