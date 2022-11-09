KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center said Tuesday they urgently need dry dog, cat and puppy food so they could feed more than 350 animals in their care. They were asking for donations of food from the public to help them continue feeding the animals. They said anyone who wants to donate food can stop by the center from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. They can also use a delivery service like Instacart to deliver food to either their Division Street location or their Kingston Pike location.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO