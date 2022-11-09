Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Guides Hub: Crafting, Combat, Armor, And More
Ragnarok is coming, or so it's been said. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus find themselves in a colder, more dangerous version of the nine realms we saw in 2018's soft reboot. The game is, as expected, massive in size and scope, and it'll take any player a long time to experience it all. That also means it may very well be a daunting, sometimes difficult game to overcome, but it doesn't have to be. With our God of War Ragnarok guides all in one place--right here!--you can not just get off to a strong start, but find the guidance you need every step of the way. Who's ready for another father-son bonding experience?
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Players Warn Winter Update Is Crashing Their Xbox Series X Consoles
According to emerging reports from users across social media, the new Halo Infinite Winter Update that was released today is crashing their Xbox Series X consoles. Of course, this isn't a widespread issue so there's no reason to panic but if you haven't jumped into the game post-Winter Update it's something you should be aware of.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
PC Gamer
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Gamespot
How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More
If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
DBLTAP
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Gamespot
Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer
Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series. From the trailer, it looks like...
NME
‘Halo Infinite’ fans thanked for patience as Winter Update finally arrives
343 Industries has shared a statement thanking Halo Infinite fans for their patience after long-awaited new features finally arrived. The comments come as the game finally launched its major Winter Update this week, delivering previously delayed features including Mission Replay, a Forge open beta and campaign co-op. The update arrived...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
IGN
Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
dotesports.com
Another major organization joins Halo Infinite’s HCS partnership program for year 2
With the OpTic Halo Invitational only a month away and a Kickoff Major set for February 2023, announcements for year two of Halo Infinite’s HCS offerings are coming thick and fast. Part of those announcements is the expansion of the circuit’s partnership program to include more organizations across all of the game’s regions.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Mine Puzzle Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, an early mine puzzle in Svartalfheim may prove to be the first time you'll be stopped dead in your tracks. This tricky puzzle demands Kratos use his frosty Leviathan Axe in a clever new way, but without much of a tutorial from the game, you're likely to get stuck. Fear not: We're here to help. Here's how to solve the mine puzzle in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran
With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region. The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids...
Comments / 0