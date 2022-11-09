Read full article on original website
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
Gen Z heads to the polls in large numbers to vote blue
Voters between the age of 18 and 29 showed up in record numbers in the midterm election, preliminary data shows.
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
Republican Chavez-DeRemer defeats progressive who took down Biden-backed Oregon Democrat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is projected to have won the race to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Tuesday, beating progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The Associated Press called the race Sunday afternoon, making Chavez-DeRemer the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon. The seat is also another crucial pickup for Republicans as they...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
Borrowers are no longer able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness after a federal judge ruled against the program Thursday.
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe.
