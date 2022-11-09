Read full article on original website
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Village celebrates 150 years
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary assisted at Roscommon’s 150-year celebration held Oct. 8. Club members shown include (l-r) Tom O’Brien, Jackie Bertsch, Jim Fisher, Club President Nate Wight, and Rick Bertsch. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print...
Late night summertime boating crash leads to arrest
EMMET COUNTY – On Aug 17, 2022, The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a 911 call A Petoskey resident reported to 911 that a man was yelling for help. Troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on the break wall near Bay View. A 21-year-old Florida woman had severe injuries to her right arm. A 41-year-old Massachusetts man suffered injuries to his head and face. The man yelling for help was 27-year-old Elijah William Townsend from Grand Rapids.
Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Flannel, flapjacks, and a train depot
WEST BRANCH – The West Branch Train Depot is the oldest standing building in the city of West Branch. It is also the home to the West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Branch Visitors Bureau who are hoping to restore the 150-year-old building. In order to raise funds for the next phase of preserving the building, the “All Aboard Project”, the WBACC held a Flannel and Flapjacks event.
1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police
After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District
Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch
Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
Fees are waived for USDA Forest Services on Veterans Day
REGION – In observance of Veterans Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of the recreation sites in the Huron Manistee National Forest. All outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including: the Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County; The Reid Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County; 4001 Canoe Landing and other access sites on the AuSable Wild and Scenic River; and the Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County.
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
One Man Dead After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Car in Sherman Township
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a semi-truck hauling large stones was headed east on Drew Road when the driver...
Bertha Gibbs, 83, of Alger
Bertha Jane Gibbs, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on April 15, 1939, in Royalton, KY to Tobe and Finettia (Allen) Patrick. Bertha lived in Alger, MI for 22 years formerly of Livonia, MI. She married Stuart...
Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
Bay County Clerk Zanotti narrowly defeats Republican challenger
BAY CITY, MI - The current Bay County Clerk narrowly defeated her Republican challenger by over 300 votes during the Nov. 8 election. According to unofficial results, Democrat Kathleen Zanotti received 23,825 votes in Bay County while her opponent Janis Gorski-Taylor received 23,494. All precincts are reporting results, according to the clerk’s office.
5 proposals were on the ballot in Bay County. See how they did at the polls
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County were asked to decide the fate of five different county-wide proposals that were on the ballot on Nov. 8. Based on unofficial results from the Bay County Clerk’s Office, Bay County voters gave a resounding “yes” to all of the county-wide proposals. By voting yes, voters approved funding for the county’s 911 Central Dispatch, Animal Services & Adoption Center, gypsy moth suppression program, the Bay County Department of Aging and the Bay Medical Care Facility.
Case dismissed against Bay County man accused of threatening Amazon drivers with shotgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man initially accused of threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun is no longer facing criminal charges. Bay County District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Nov. 3 signed an order for dismissal in the case of Roy J. Barnes, 60. Barnes had been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
