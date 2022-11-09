ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Game Balls: Preps produce peak playoff performances

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z69iF_0j3hSRYY00
Buy Now North Augusta's DJ Curry (6) fights through the Easley defense during the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Michael Blocker, RB/LB

Strom Thurmond

Blocker made eight tackles (one for loss) with a sack and also ran the ball three times for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 35-7 win over Chesnee in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

James Bosket, QB/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Bosket completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and defensively he made seven total tackles with a sack in the Trojans' 35-12 loss to C.A. Johnson in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Jaxsen Briatico, LB/WR

South Aiken

Briatico made a team-high 18 total tackles in the T-Breds' 49-42 loss to Greenwood in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Chase Brightharp, DL

Strom Thurmond

Brightharp made nine tackles (three for loss) with 3½ sacks and an additional QB hurry in the Rebels' ninth consecutive win.

Colson Brown, QB

North Augusta

Brown continued his strong play in the Jackets' 26-14 win over Easley in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs, completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and a score.

Jayden Culbreath, DL/OL

Strom Thurmond

Culbreath made nine tackles (three for loss) and also recorded a pair of the team's 10 sacks in the win over Chesnee.

DJ Curry, RB

North Augusta

Curry had another solid night running the ball for the Jackets, going for 124 yards and two scores on 24 carries in the win over Easley.

Cameron Davis, QB/RB/DB

Wagener-Salley

Davis rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, completed two of three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, was successful on three two-point conversions and made 10 tackles (one for loss) in the War Eagles' 56-37 win over Ware Shoals.

Traevon Dunbar, RB

Midland Valley

Dunbar rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Mustangs' 45-35 loss to Westside in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Jevon Edwards, RB

South Aiken

Edwards ran the ball 18 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the T-Breds' loss to Greenwood.

Ricardo Jones, DB

Silver Bluff

Jones made two solo tackles, had four assists and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 27-14 win over Mid-Carolina in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

DesJuan McCorkle, WR/DB

Silver Bluff

McCorkle caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, and defensively he made three tackles (one for loss) in the Bulldogs' win.

Tykeem Martin, WR/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Martin caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and also made six total tackles in the Trojans' loss.

Offensive Line

Barnwell

The Warhorses' front was at it again against Bishop England in the first round of the Class AA playoffs, clearing the way for 437 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 42-7 win.

Offensive Line

South Aiken

The T-Breds' front had another fine game, paving the way for 452 total yards (137 pass, 315 rush) in the loss to Greenwood.

Terrence Smith, QB

South Aiken

Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran the ball 21 times for 196 yards (going over 2,000 for the season in the process) and two more scores in the T-Breds' loss.

Tyler Smith, RB

Barnwell

Smith went over 300 yards rushing for the second week in a row, carrying the ball 22 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns in the Warhorses' win.

Special Teams

North Augusta

North Augusta's special teams worked hard all week to generate a punt block, and the Jackets' "Black Squad" came through against Easley. Peyton Chavous got his hands on the ball for the block, and Amir Young recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown early in the third quarter of the Jackets' win.

Ian Stroman, RB/DB

Wagener-Salley

Stroman ran the ball nine times for 184 yards in the War Eagles' win over Ware Shoals.

Amarri Wilcher, WR

North Augusta

Wilcher caught a pair of deep balls on his way to a 100-yard performance against Easley.

Maleik Williams, QB/DB

Silver Bluff

Williams went 15-for-18 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 100 yards and another score on 10 carries in the Bulldogs' win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts

South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aiken, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Strom Thurmond High School basketball team will have a game with South Aiken High School on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AIKEN, SC
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
AIKEN, SC
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County hosts 5th annual Battle of the Bands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond county school system hosted its 5th annual battle of the bands as a competition for the first time on Sunday. According to officials, 18 high school marching bands from our area and four college bands came to Butler high school stadium to prove they were the best.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Augusta, Georgia

Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) will be moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) are moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Built on the banks of the Savannah...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

5th annual Battle of The Bands kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sounds of music filled the air today with the 5th annual Battle of The Bands. Sunday afternoon kicked off the event at Butler High School. At the event, there were several high schools present...including ARC High, Butler High, Cross Creek High, Glenn Hills High, Hephzibah High, Josey High, Laney High, Westside High, and Burke County High.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Most local school districts closing campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU enrollment grows 2.2%, defying trend at many Ga. schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Enrollment grew at Augusta University even as it shrank across the University System of Georgia as a whole, according to the latest figures released Tuesday. Like other public university institutions across the nation USG enrollment declined slightly for the second consecutive year. Total enrollment for fall...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta students build full-size electric racecars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a special class over at Augusta Prep. Three years ago, motorsports engineering was created to spark interest in students. It’s non-calculus-based engineering. Students are designing and building electric racecars from the ground up. They already have a car ready to roll. “This is...
AUGUSTA, GA
utilitydive.com

Georgia to get $850M EV battery parts plant

Solvay Specialty Polymers plans to build an $850 million plant in Augusta, Georgia, to manufacture key lithium-ion EV battery parts, the company announced last Thursday. The polymer company will produce EV battery-grade binders and separator coatings made from polyvinylidene fluoride. With the new site, Solvay says it will have the largest production capacity of the lithium-ion chemical ingredient in North America.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Crumbl In Evans Sold

Here’s some news, Crumbl sold. Have you had a Crumbl cookie yet? If not, you’re one of the few. Neil Gordon and his Augusta Business Daily broke the news today that the Crumbl cookie location in Mullins Crossing has new owners. Here’s the story. In April, Dr. Troy...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
communitytimessc.com

Fresh Produce Boxes Available to Students, Staff at Four Colleges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
211
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy