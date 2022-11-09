Game Balls: Preps produce peak playoff performances

Buy Now North Augusta's DJ Curry (6) fights through the Easley defense during the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Michael Blocker, RB/LB

Strom Thurmond

Blocker made eight tackles (one for loss) with a sack and also ran the ball three times for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 35-7 win over Chesnee in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

James Bosket, QB/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Bosket completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and defensively he made seven total tackles with a sack in the Trojans' 35-12 loss to C.A. Johnson in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Jaxsen Briatico, LB/WR

South Aiken

Briatico made a team-high 18 total tackles in the T-Breds' 49-42 loss to Greenwood in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Chase Brightharp, DL

Strom Thurmond

Brightharp made nine tackles (three for loss) with 3½ sacks and an additional QB hurry in the Rebels' ninth consecutive win.

Colson Brown, QB

North Augusta

Brown continued his strong play in the Jackets' 26-14 win over Easley in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs, completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and a score.

Jayden Culbreath, DL/OL

Strom Thurmond

Culbreath made nine tackles (three for loss) and also recorded a pair of the team's 10 sacks in the win over Chesnee.

DJ Curry, RB

North Augusta

Curry had another solid night running the ball for the Jackets, going for 124 yards and two scores on 24 carries in the win over Easley.

Cameron Davis, QB/RB/DB

Wagener-Salley

Davis rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, completed two of three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, was successful on three two-point conversions and made 10 tackles (one for loss) in the War Eagles' 56-37 win over Ware Shoals.

Traevon Dunbar, RB

Midland Valley

Dunbar rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Mustangs' 45-35 loss to Westside in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.

Jevon Edwards, RB

South Aiken

Edwards ran the ball 18 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the T-Breds' loss to Greenwood.

Ricardo Jones, DB

Silver Bluff

Jones made two solo tackles, had four assists and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 27-14 win over Mid-Carolina in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

DesJuan McCorkle, WR/DB

Silver Bluff

McCorkle caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, and defensively he made three tackles (one for loss) in the Bulldogs' win.

Tykeem Martin, WR/DB

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Martin caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and also made six total tackles in the Trojans' loss.

Offensive Line

Barnwell

The Warhorses' front was at it again against Bishop England in the first round of the Class AA playoffs, clearing the way for 437 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 42-7 win.

Offensive Line

South Aiken

The T-Breds' front had another fine game, paving the way for 452 total yards (137 pass, 315 rush) in the loss to Greenwood.

Terrence Smith, QB

South Aiken

Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran the ball 21 times for 196 yards (going over 2,000 for the season in the process) and two more scores in the T-Breds' loss.

Tyler Smith, RB

Barnwell

Smith went over 300 yards rushing for the second week in a row, carrying the ball 22 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns in the Warhorses' win.

Special Teams

North Augusta

North Augusta's special teams worked hard all week to generate a punt block, and the Jackets' "Black Squad" came through against Easley. Peyton Chavous got his hands on the ball for the block, and Amir Young recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown early in the third quarter of the Jackets' win.

Ian Stroman, RB/DB

Wagener-Salley

Stroman ran the ball nine times for 184 yards in the War Eagles' win over Ware Shoals.

Amarri Wilcher, WR

North Augusta

Wilcher caught a pair of deep balls on his way to a 100-yard performance against Easley.

Maleik Williams, QB/DB

Silver Bluff

Williams went 15-for-18 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 100 yards and another score on 10 carries in the Bulldogs' win.