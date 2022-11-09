Game Balls: Preps produce peak playoff performances
Michael Blocker, RB/LB
Strom Thurmond
Blocker made eight tackles (one for loss) with a sack and also ran the ball three times for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 35-7 win over Chesnee in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
James Bosket, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Bosket completed 14 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and defensively he made seven total tackles with a sack in the Trojans' 35-12 loss to C.A. Johnson in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Jaxsen Briatico, LB/WR
South Aiken
Briatico made a team-high 18 total tackles in the T-Breds' 49-42 loss to Greenwood in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Chase Brightharp, DL
Strom Thurmond
Brightharp made nine tackles (three for loss) with 3½ sacks and an additional QB hurry in the Rebels' ninth consecutive win.
Colson Brown, QB
North Augusta
Brown continued his strong play in the Jackets' 26-14 win over Easley in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs, completing 14 of 19 passes for 194 yards and a score.
Jayden Culbreath, DL/OL
Strom Thurmond
Culbreath made nine tackles (three for loss) and also recorded a pair of the team's 10 sacks in the win over Chesnee.
DJ Curry, RB
North Augusta
Curry had another solid night running the ball for the Jackets, going for 124 yards and two scores on 24 carries in the win over Easley.
Cameron Davis, QB/RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Davis rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, completed two of three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, was successful on three two-point conversions and made 10 tackles (one for loss) in the War Eagles' 56-37 win over Ware Shoals.
Traevon Dunbar, RB
Midland Valley
Dunbar rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Mustangs' 45-35 loss to Westside in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Jevon Edwards, RB
South Aiken
Edwards ran the ball 18 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the T-Breds' loss to Greenwood.
Ricardo Jones, DB
Silver Bluff
Jones made two solo tackles, had four assists and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 27-14 win over Mid-Carolina in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
DesJuan McCorkle, WR/DB
Silver Bluff
McCorkle caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, and defensively he made three tackles (one for loss) in the Bulldogs' win.
Tykeem Martin, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Martin caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and also made six total tackles in the Trojans' loss.
Offensive Line
Barnwell
The Warhorses' front was at it again against Bishop England in the first round of the Class AA playoffs, clearing the way for 437 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 42-7 win.
Offensive Line
South Aiken
The T-Breds' front had another fine game, paving the way for 452 total yards (137 pass, 315 rush) in the loss to Greenwood.
Terrence Smith, QB
South Aiken
Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran the ball 21 times for 196 yards (going over 2,000 for the season in the process) and two more scores in the T-Breds' loss.
Tyler Smith, RB
Barnwell
Smith went over 300 yards rushing for the second week in a row, carrying the ball 22 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns in the Warhorses' win.
Special Teams
North Augusta
North Augusta's special teams worked hard all week to generate a punt block, and the Jackets' "Black Squad" came through against Easley. Peyton Chavous got his hands on the ball for the block, and Amir Young recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown early in the third quarter of the Jackets' win.
Ian Stroman, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Stroman ran the ball nine times for 184 yards in the War Eagles' win over Ware Shoals.
Amarri Wilcher, WR
North Augusta
Wilcher caught a pair of deep balls on his way to a 100-yard performance against Easley.
Maleik Williams, QB/DB
Silver Bluff
Williams went 15-for-18 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 100 yards and another score on 10 carries in the Bulldogs' win.
