College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Bounce Back With Tennessee Win That Transports Them Back to the Top

What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset
No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
Key player expected to be available for Tennessee Vols against Missouri
A key player that was injured in the loss to Georgia is expected to be available for the Tennessee Vols‘ this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Jabari Small was injured on a run early in the game and appeared to hurt his shoulder. Small didn’t return...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
Why one narrative surrounding the Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia is getting out of hand
There seems to be a growing narrative from the national media that the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs is in the same category as Oregon’s 49-3 loss to UGA earlier this season. If you’re a Vols fan and you’re saying, “yeah but who cares”….well, every...
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
ESPN’s Football Power Index makes prediction that bodes well for Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances
If the Tennessee Vols are going to make the College Football Playoff, they’re going to need some help. Tennessee was ranked No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings, one spot behind undefeated TCU and one spot ahead of one-loss Oregon. The Ducks could be a problem for the Vols...
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
What Is the College Football Playoff Committee, and Who’s On It?
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has become one of the most divisive and controversial entities in the whole of the sport, arriving on our television screens on Tuesdays late in the season to deny or approve your favorite team’s credentials for the playoffs. But what is the CFP Committee, how do they work, and who are the members of the College Football Playoff Committee?
The second College Football Playoff rankings are out
It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?. The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings,...
Look: A 3-SEC Team College Football Playoff Is Still Possible
It's been a long time since you could say Alabama is completely out of the national championship picture, but there's a still a way for the SEC to squeeze three times into the College Football Playoff. Appearing on Tuesday's "Get Up" on ESPN, college football analyst Heather Dinich laid out...
The 4 things that cost the Vols a win against Georgia and if those issues can be fixed
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season this past weekend. Tennessee’s performance in their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was lackluster, to put it bluntly. It was the first time this season we’ve seen the Vols out of sorts and not in full control of the game.
Tennessee Vols assistant named as potential fit for recently opened college football head coaching job
At this point, it’s not a matter of “if” Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will be a college football head coach, it’s “when”. Golesh has been a key part of the Vols’ offensive success this season. Sure, it’s Tennessee head coach Josh...
