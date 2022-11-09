Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout
Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
WIVB
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
WIVB
Midterm results dispel Hispanic rightward shift
Hispanic voters largely stuck to historical partisan trends in 2022, despite a narrative of a rightward shift among Latinos that could propel a Republican wave election. Democrats largely outperformed Republicans in heavily Hispanic districts around the country, with the exception of Florida, a state that for decades was a GOP Hispanic stronghold.
When are House and Senate leadership elections?
The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
WIVB
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Casey previews priorities with Fetterman
(WHTM) – For the third time since the 1940s Pennsylvania will have two Democrat U.S. Senators as John Fetterman prepares to join Bob Casey in Washington D.C. Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz by more than 200,000 votes in the Nov. 8 primary, something Casey says he believed would happen.
WIVB
GOP’s Stefanik backs Trump ’24 as other Republicans decline
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he’s being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, of New...
Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
WIVB
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Hogan calls Trump’s attack on Youngkin ‘racist’ and ‘Asian hate’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday called Trump’s recent attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “racist” and “Asian hate against a white governor.”. Trump took a swing at Youngkin amid talk this week that the rising GOP star might make a presidential bid in 2024.
WIVB
Conservative group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’: report
A conservative organization is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”. The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.
WIVB
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
(The Hill) – Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the administration is going to win the legal battle over student debt relief after a federal judge struck down the administration’s initiative earlier this week. Texas district judge Mark Pittman on Friday struck...
Comments / 0