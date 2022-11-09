PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson.

City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties.

Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since been charged with stealing nearly half a million dollars. McQueen said he expects it to take a year to find the new CRA Executive Director.

“We want to go in a direction that is firm, fair and consistent in how programs are applied through the C.R.A,” McQueen said. “I’m very humbled by the fact that the city commissioners appointed me as the temporary executive director to help right that ship.”

Commissioners discussed the importance of making sure each grant applicant had a fair path toward receiving a grant. They also talked about focusing on bigger grants for major projects, instead of smaller projects like painting buildings.

