Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why he's not 100% sold on the Eagles
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the best in professional sports, and even when former coaches become analysts, the hatred is hard to hide. Jimmy Johnson served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 through 1993 before a fallout with owner Jerry Jones led to his resignation. After...
atozsports.com
Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position
The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Cowboys Pull Out All The Stops To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers
The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
Aaron Rodgers Birthday Gift to Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy? 'Happy Tears & 'Appreciation'
Aaron Rodgers waxed poetic about the Dallas Cowboys head coach as he prepares to make his first visit to Lambeau Field since their unceremonious divorce in 2018.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy 'Revenge' Return
Dallas is predominately healthy and motivated to end a three-game losing streak to Green Bay.
Michael Irvin's Comment On His Cowboys Jersey Is Going Viral
Rather than retiring Michael Irvin's jersey, the Dallas Cowboys keep No. 88 in circulation as a badge of honor for wide receivers. Irvin joined Drew Pearson as the second Cowboys wideout to don No. 88 and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, the team has since passed the number to Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that...
Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander believes Geno Smith should be Seattle’s QB1 for next 5 years
Geno Smith is having a moment. Not only is he the front runner for NFL comeback player of the year. He’s now one of the faces of the league in Germany as his Seahawks face Tampa Bay in the first ever regular season game played in that country. He’s...
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they’re ready to regain their swagger when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bucs’ offense finally came to life on a late game-winning drive to beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13, ending a three-game losing streak.
Yardbarker
'Jalen Hurts Has Surpassed Dak Prescott,' Claims ESPN Host in Cowboys vs. Eagles QB Rank
Is Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott still the best quarterback in the NFC East?. On ESPN's "Get Up" show this week, Bart Scott declared that "Jalen Hurts has passed him." What is the reasoning being used by Scott, the former NFL player, to come to that conclusion?. "Jalen Hurts is...
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 10
NFC Least no more, as the NFC East continues to dominate the NFL.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
