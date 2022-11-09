Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff.
Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County:...
Election 2022: Bobbitt wins Sullivan Sheriff race
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Democratic Candidate Jason Bobbitt will be the next sheriff of Sullivan County. Voters were tasked with choosing a new sheriff after Clark Cottom, the current Sullivan County Sheriff, announced he would be stepping down at the end of his second term. Democratic candidate Jason...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
Expired plates lead to drug arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop for expired plates led police to make two arrests over drug-related charges in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police said the stop was made at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine, and meth.
Local community members gather after old School House fire
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Thursday night residents of Mecca came out for a prayer vigil. We’re told the former school building was built in the 1900’s and still being used as a community center. Events like basketball games and dinners were still regularly held there. Here’s what some residents told us the building meant to the area.
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
